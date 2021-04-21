-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
1
-
John McGinn Goal
-
-
22
-
Phil Foden Goal
-
- Martínez
- Targett
- Mings
- Konsa
- Cash
- Nakamba
- Ramsey
- Douglas Luiz
- McGinn
- Traoré
- Watkins
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 John McGinn 1'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Björn Engels
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Dias
- Stones
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- Silva
- Foden
- Jesus
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden 22'
Goals 1
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Villa Park
-
,
-
Birmingham
Match Commentary
|24'
|Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
|22'
|Goal! Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
|20'
|Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|AVL
|MNC
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|4
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+44
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|32
|+29
|66
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+18
|56
|4
|Chelsea
|32
|+19
|55
|5
|West Ham United
|32
|+11
|55
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+18
|53
|7
|Liverpool
|32
|+16
|53
|8
|Everton
|31
|+3
|49
|9
|Arsenal
|32
|+8
|46
|10
|Leeds United
|32
|0
|46
|11
|Aston Villa
|30
|+10
|44
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|-9
|41
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-19
|38
|14
|Southampton
|32
|-18
|36
|15
|Newcastle United
|32
|-18
|35
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|-5
|34
|17
|Burnley
|32
|-19
|33
|18
|Fulham
|33
|-18
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|31
|-31
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|32
|-39
|14
