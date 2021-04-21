  • KO
  • 1
    • John McGinn Goal
  • 22
    • Phil Foden Goal
Aston Villa Logo Aston Villa AVL Manchester City MNC Manchester City Logo
26 Emiliano Martínez
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ezri Konsa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Cash
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 John McGinn  1'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Douglas Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Marvelous Nakamba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Ollie Watkins
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Bertrand Traoré
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Game Information

  • VENUE: Villa Park
  • Birmingham

Match Commentary

24' Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
22' Goal! Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
20' Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.

Match Stats

AVL
MNC

Possession

20% 80%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (2)
5 (2)
AVL MNC
1 Fouls 1
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 4
1 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 32 +44 74
2 Manchester United 32 +29 66
3 Leicester City 31 +18 56
4 Chelsea 32 +19 55
5 West Ham United 32 +11 55
6 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +18 53
7 Liverpool 32 +16 53
8 Everton 31 +3 49
9 Arsenal 32 +8 46
10 Leeds United 32 0 46
11 Aston Villa 30 +10 44
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 -9 41
13 Crystal Palace 31 -19 38
14 Southampton 32 -18 36
15 Newcastle United 32 -18 35
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 32 -5 34
17 Burnley 32 -19 33
18 Fulham 33 -18 27
19 West Bromwich Albion 31 -31 24
20 Sheffield United 32 -39 14