  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 7
    • Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Yellow Card
  • 21
    • Tom Davies Yellow Card
  • 27
    • Harry Kane Goal
Everton Logo Everton EVE Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
EVE
4-2-3-1
TOT
3-4-1-2
EVE
4-2-3-1
  • 1Pickford
  • 12Digne
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5Keane
  • 4Holgate
  • 26Davies
  • 6Allan
  • 10Sigurdsson
  • 17Iwobi
  • 19Rodríguez
  • 7Richarlison
No. Name
1 Jordan Pickford
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Michael Keane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Mason Holgate
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Tom Davies  21'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Allan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Richarlison
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Gylfi Sigurdsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 James Rodríguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
23 Seamus Coleman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Joshua King
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Robin Olsen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
48 Kyle John
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Nathan Broadhead
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 João Virgínia
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Niels Nkounkou
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60 Isaac Price
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64 Reece Welch
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Goodison Park
  • ,

Match Commentary

27' Goal! Everton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
26' Attempt blocked. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
22' Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Match Stats

EVE
TOT

Possession

48% 52%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (1)
3 (1)
EVE TOT
3 Fouls 2
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 32 +44 74
2 Manchester United 31 +27 63
3 Leicester City 31 +18 56
4 West Ham United 31 +12 55
5 Chelsea 31 +19 54
6 Liverpool 31 +16 52
7 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +17 49
8 Everton 30 +3 48
9 Arsenal 31 +8 45
10 Leeds United 31 0 45
11 Aston Villa 30 +10 44
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 -10 38
13 Crystal Palace 31 -19 38
14 Southampton 31 -17 36
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 -5 33
16 Burnley 31 -17 33
17 Newcastle United 31 -19 32
18 Fulham 32 -18 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 31 -31 24
20 Sheffield United 31 -38 14