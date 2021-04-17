Everton EVE
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
7
-
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Yellow Card
-
-
21
-
Tom Davies Yellow Card
-
-
27
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Pickford
- Digne
- Godfrey
- Keane
- Holgate
- Davies
- Allan
- Sigurdsson
- Iwobi
- Rodríguez
- Richarlison
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|
26 Tom Davies 21'
Goals 0
|
6 Allan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
11 Joshua King
Goals 0
|
33 Robin Olsen
Saves 0
|
48 Kyle John
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
60 Isaac Price
Goals 0
|
64 Reece Welch
Goals 0
3-4-1-2
- Lloris
- Dier
- Rodon
- Alderweireld
- Reguilón
- Sissoko
- Højbjerg
- Aurier
- Ndombele
- Kane
- Heung-Min
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 27'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Goodison Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|27'
|Goal! Everton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
|26'
|Attempt blocked. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|22'
|Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Match Stats
EVE
TOT
Possession
48% 52%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
3 (1)
|EVE
|TOT
|3
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+44
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|31
|+27
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+18
|56
|4
|West Ham United
|31
|+12
|55
|5
|Chelsea
|31
|+19
|54
|6
|Liverpool
|31
|+16
|52
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|+17
|49
|8
|Everton
|30
|+3
|48
|9
|Arsenal
|31
|+8
|45
|10
|Leeds United
|31
|0
|45
|11
|Aston Villa
|30
|+10
|44
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|-10
|38
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-19
|38
|14
|Southampton
|31
|-17
|36
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|-5
|33
|16
|Burnley
|31
|-17
|33
|17
|Newcastle United
|31
|-19
|32
|18
|Fulham
|32
|-18
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|31
|-31
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|31
|-38
|14
Premier League News
Chelsea's Tuchel on Pulisic: Self-confidence improving, learning to trust body
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said forward Christian Pulisic is making "huge progress" after learning to trust his body again.
What's behind Pulisic's turnaround in form?
Herculez Gomez recaps an excellent week for Chelsea's USMNT star Christian Pulisic.
Ronaldo and Pogba to give world glimpse of home lives in new documentary shows
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United midfielder Paul Pogba will both have cameras turned on their private lives in upcoming shows.
Man City's Foden splits from social media company in wake of Mbappe tweet
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has split from his social media company in the wake of a post sent from his personal Twitter account.
Paul Pogba: Jose Mourinho treated Man United players like they 'didn't exist'; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is different
Jose Mourinho treated players like they "didn't exist" during his time in charge of Manchester United, according to Paul Pogba.
Why it's Europa League or bust for Manchester United
Shaka Hislop says Manchester United will only have themselves to blame if they don't win the Europa League.