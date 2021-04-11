  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 33
    • Alexandre Lacazette Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Sheffield United Logo Sheffield United SHU Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
Tap an icon to see more
SHU
3-5-2
ARS
4-2-3-1
SHU
3-5-2
  • 1Ramsdale
  • 3Stevens
  • 12Egan
  • 22Ampadu
  • 23Osborn
  • 4Fleck
  • 16Norwood
  • 7Lundstram
  • 2Baldock
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 14Burke
No. Name
1 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 John Egan
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Enda Stevens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 John Fleck
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 John Lundstram
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Oliver Norwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 George Baldock
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 David McGoldrick
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
15 Phil Jagielka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Wes Foderingham
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kean Bryan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Oliver McBurnie
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Max Lowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Lys Mousset
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Jayden Bogle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Rhian Brewster
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Iliman Ndiaye
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Bramall Lane
  • ,

Match Commentary

56' Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.
55' Foul by John Lundstram (Sheffield United).
55' Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match Stats

SHU
ARS

Possession

42% 58%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (2)
9 (2)
SHU ARS
5 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
2 Corner Kicks 4
1 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 32 +44 74
2 Manchester United 31 +27 63
3 Leicester City 31 +18 56
4 West Ham United 31 +12 55
5 Chelsea 31 +19 54
6 Liverpool 31 +16 52
7 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +17 49
8 Everton 29 +3 47
9 Leeds United 31 0 45
10 Aston Villa 30 +10 44
11 Arsenal 30 +5 42
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 -10 38
13 Crystal Palace 31 -19 38
14 Southampton 30 -14 36
15 Burnley 31 -17 33
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 30 -5 32
17 Newcastle United 31 -19 32
18 Fulham 32 -18 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 30 -34 21
20 Sheffield United 30 -35 14