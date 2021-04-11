Sheffield United SHU
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
33
-
Alexandre Lacazette Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
3-5-2
- Ramsdale
- Stevens
- Egan
- Ampadu
- Osborn
- Fleck
- Norwood
- Lundstram
- Baldock
- McGoldrick
- Burke
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
12 John Egan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
29 Kean Bryan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Max Lowe
Goals 0
|
11 Lys Mousset
Goals 0
|
20 Jayden Bogle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- Xhaka
- Pablo
- Holding
- Chambers
- Ceballos
- Thomas
- Martinelli
- Saka
- Pépé
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
22 Pablo
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Thomas
Goals 0
|
9 Alexandre Lacazette 33'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
66 Miguel Azeez
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Bramall Lane
-
,
Match Commentary
|56'
|Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.
|55'
|Foul by John Lundstram (Sheffield United).
|55'
|Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
SHU
ARS
Possession
42% 58%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (2)
9 (2)
|SHU
|ARS
|5
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|4
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+44
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|31
|+27
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+18
|56
|4
|West Ham United
|31
|+12
|55
|5
|Chelsea
|31
|+19
|54
|6
|Liverpool
|31
|+16
|52
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|+17
|49
|8
|Everton
|29
|+3
|47
|9
|Leeds United
|31
|0
|45
|10
|Aston Villa
|30
|+10
|44
|11
|Arsenal
|30
|+5
|42
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|-10
|38
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-19
|38
|14
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|36
|15
|Burnley
|31
|-17
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-5
|32
|17
|Newcastle United
|31
|-19
|32
|18
|Fulham
|32
|-18
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|30
|-34
|21
|20
|Sheffield United
|30
|-35
|14
