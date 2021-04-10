  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 8
    • Kai Havertz Goal
  • 10
    • Christian Pulisic Goal
  • 29
    • Cheikhou Kouyaté Yellow Card
  • 30
    • Kurt Zouma Goal - Header
  • HT
    • Halftime
Crystal Palace Logo Crystal Palace CRY Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
CRY
4-4-2
CHE
3-4-2-1
CRY
4-4-2
  • 31Guaita
  • 3van Aanholt
  • 24Cahill
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 2Ward
  • 25Eze
  • 44Riedewald
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 9Ayew
  • 11Zaha
  • 20Benteke
No. Name
31 Vicente Guaita
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Cheikhou Kouyaté  29'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Patrick van Aanholt
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Joel Ward
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
44 Jairo Riedewald
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Luka Milivojevic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jordan Ayew
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Wilfried Zaha
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Christian Benteke
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
6 Scott Dann
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Martin Kelly
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Andros Townsend
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 James McCarthy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Jack Butland
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Tyrick Mitchell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

  • VENUE: Selhurst Park
45'+2' First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 3.
45' Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45' Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

CRY
CHE

Possession

33% 67%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
12 (7)
CRY CHE
2 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 7
3 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 32 +44 74
2 Manchester United 30 +25 60
3 Leicester City 30 +19 56
4 Liverpool 31 +16 52
5 West Ham United 30 +11 52
6 Chelsea 30 +16 51
7 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +19 49
8 Everton 29 +3 47
9 Leeds United 31 0 45
10 Aston Villa 30 +10 44
11 Arsenal 30 +5 42
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 -10 38
13 Crystal Palace 30 -16 38
14 Southampton 30 -14 36
15 Burnley 30 -16 33
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 30 -5 32
17 Newcastle United 30 -20 29
18 Fulham 32 -18 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 30 -34 21
20 Sheffield United 30 -35 14