-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
8
-
Kai Havertz Goal
-
-
10
-
Christian Pulisic Goal
-
-
29
-
Cheikhou Kouyaté Yellow Card
-
-
30
-
Kurt Zouma Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Guaita
- van Aanholt
- Cahill
- Kouyaté
- Ward
- Eze
- Riedewald
- Milivojevic
- Ayew
- Zaha
- Benteke
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
|
8 Cheikhou Kouyaté 29'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
34 Martin Kelly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Zouma
- Azpilicueta
- Chilwell
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- Hudson-Odoi
- Pulisic
- Mount
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma 30'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz 8'
Goals 1
|
10 Christian Pulisic 10'
Goals 1
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Selhurst Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 3.
|45'
|Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'
|Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CRY
|CHE
|2
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|7
|3
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+44
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|30
|+25
|60
|3
|Leicester City
|30
|+19
|56
|4
|Liverpool
|31
|+16
|52
|5
|West Ham United
|30
|+11
|52
|6
|Chelsea
|30
|+16
|51
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+19
|49
|8
|Everton
|29
|+3
|47
|9
|Leeds United
|31
|0
|45
|10
|Aston Villa
|30
|+10
|44
|11
|Arsenal
|30
|+5
|42
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|-10
|38
|13
|Crystal Palace
|30
|-16
|38
|14
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|36
|15
|Burnley
|30
|-16
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-5
|32
|17
|Newcastle United
|30
|-20
|29
|18
|Fulham
|32
|-18
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|30
|-34
|21
|20
|Sheffield United
|30
|-35
|14
