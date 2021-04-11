Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
18
-
Scott McTominay Yellow Card
-
-
40
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
-
42
-
Edinson Cavani Yellow Card
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Rodon
- Dier
- Aurier
- Højbjerg
- Ndombele
- Heung-Min
- Moura
- Lo Celso
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
7 Son Heung-Min 40'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Henderson
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Pogba
- Fernandes
- Rashford
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
39 Scott McTominay 18'
Goals 0
|
7 Edinson Cavani 42'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|42'
|Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
|41'
|Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|40'
|Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester United 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
Match Stats
TOT
MAN
Possession
56% 44%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
1 (0)
|TOT
|MAN
|5
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+44
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|30
|+25
|60
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+18
|56
|4
|West Ham United
|31
|+12
|55
|5
|Chelsea
|31
|+19
|54
|6
|Liverpool
|31
|+16
|52
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+19
|49
|8
|Everton
|29
|+3
|47
|9
|Leeds United
|31
|0
|45
|10
|Aston Villa
|30
|+10
|44
|11
|Arsenal
|30
|+5
|42
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|-10
|38
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-19
|38
|14
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|36
|15
|Burnley
|31
|-17
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-5
|32
|17
|Newcastle United
|31
|-19
|32
|18
|Fulham
|32
|-18
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|30
|-34
|21
|20
|Sheffield United
|30
|-35
|14
Premier League News
Lingard double sends West Ham back into top 4
Jesse Lingard continues his fine scoring form with two more goals as West Ham beat Leicester City 3-2.
Leicester 'extremely disappointed' by player COVID-19 breach
Leicester City have said they are extremely disappointed at a COVID-19 breach among their players after reports that three attended a party.
Lingard double fires West Ham back into top four
Jesse Lingard scored twice as West Ham United climbed back into fourth spot in the Premier League with a vital 3-2 victory over Leicester.
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2020-21
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
Newcastle ease relegation fears in Saint-Maximin inspired win at Burnley
Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench and turned the game around for Newcastle United as they came from behind to beat Burnley.
Chelsea thump Crystal Palace to move back into the top-4
Christian Pulisic scores twice for Chelsea in a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.