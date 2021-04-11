  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 18
    • Scott McTominay Yellow Card
  • 40
    • Son Heung-Min Goal
  • 42
    • Edinson Cavani Yellow Card
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
TOT
4-2-3-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
TOT
4-2-3-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 3Reguilón
  • 14Rodon
  • 15Dier
  • 24Aurier
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 28Ndombele
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 27Moura
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 10Kane
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tanguy Ndombele
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min  40'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Giovani Lo Celso
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Moussa Sissoko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Toby Alderweireld
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Harry Winks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Carlos Vinicius
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Japhet Tanganga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

42' Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
41' Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40' Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester United 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.

Match Stats

TOT
MAN

Possession

56% 44%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (1)
1 (0)
TOT MAN
5 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 32 +44 74
2 Manchester United 30 +25 60
3 Leicester City 31 +18 56
4 West Ham United 31 +12 55
5 Chelsea 31 +19 54
6 Liverpool 31 +16 52
7 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +19 49
8 Everton 29 +3 47
9 Leeds United 31 0 45
10 Aston Villa 30 +10 44
11 Arsenal 30 +5 42
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 -10 38
13 Crystal Palace 31 -19 38
14 Southampton 30 -14 36
15 Burnley 31 -17 33
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 30 -5 32
17 Newcastle United 31 -19 32
18 Fulham 32 -18 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 30 -34 21
20 Sheffield United 30 -35 14