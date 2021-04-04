Manchester United MAN
Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
13
-
Danny Welbeck Goal - Header
-
-
42
-
Pascal Gross Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
62
-
Marcus Rashford Goal
-
-
63
-
Edinson Cavani Yellow Card
-
-
63
-
On: Alexis Mac Allister|Off: Leandro Trossard
-
-
66
-
Ben White Yellow Card
-
4-2-3-1
- Henderson
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- Pogba
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Edinson Cavani 63'
Goals 0
|
10 Marcus Rashford 62'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Lee Grant
Saves 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
3-4-1-2
- Sanchez
- Veltman
- Dunk
- White
- Moder
- Bissouma
- Lallana
- Gross
- TrossardOn: Alexis Mac Allister | Off: Leandro Trossard
- Welbeck
- Maupay
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
|
3 Ben White 66'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 10 Alexis Mac Allister
Goals 0
|
15 Jakub Moder
Goals 0
|
13 Pascal Gross 42'
Goals 0
|
18 Danny Welbeck 13'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
|
24 Davy Propper
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Andi Zeqiri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|66'
|Ben White (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
|65'
|Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
|63'
|Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Alexis Mac Allister replaces Leandro Trossard.
Match Stats
MAN
BHA
Possession
62% 38%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (3)
5 (3)
|MAN
|BHA
|8
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|5
|2
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|31
|+45
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|29
|+24
|57
|3
|Leicester City
|30
|+19
|56
|4
|Chelsea
|30
|+16
|51
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+19
|49
|6
|Liverpool
|30
|+15
|49
|7
|West Ham United
|29
|+10
|49
|8
|Everton
|28
|+3
|46
|9
|Aston Villa
|29
|+11
|44
|10
|Arsenal
|30
|+5
|42
|11
|Leeds United
|30
|-1
|42
|12
|Crystal Palace
|29
|-16
|37
|13
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|36
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|29
|-10
|35
|15
|Burnley
|30
|-16
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|-4
|32
|17
|Newcastle United
|30
|-20
|29
|18
|Fulham
|31
|-17
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|30
|-34
|21
|20
|Sheffield United
|30
|-35
|14
