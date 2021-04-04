  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 13
    • Danny Welbeck Goal - Header
  • 42
    • Pascal Gross Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 62
    • Marcus Rashford Goal
  • 63
    • Edinson Cavani Yellow Card
  • 63
    • On: Alexis Mac Allister|Off: Leandro Trossard
  • 66
    • Ben White Yellow Card
Manchester United Logo Manchester United MAN Brighton & Hove Albion BHA Brighton & Hove Albion Logo
Tap an icon to see more
MAN
4-2-3-1
BHA
3-4-1-2
MAN
4-2-3-1
  • 26Henderson
  • 23Shaw
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 17Fred
  • 6Pogba
  • 10Rashford
  • 18Fernandes
  • 11Greenwood
  • 7Cavani
No. Name
26 Dean Henderson
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Harry Maguire
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Victor Lindelöf
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Bruno Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fred
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Paul Pogba
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Edinson Cavani  63'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Marcus Rashford  62'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mason Greenwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
1 David de Gea
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Nemanja Matic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Lee Grant
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Donny van de Beek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Axel Tuanzebe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Brandon Williams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Scott McTominay
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,

Match Commentary

66' Ben White (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
65' Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
63' Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Alexis Mac Allister replaces Leandro Trossard.

Match Stats

MAN
BHA

Possession

62% 38%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (3)
5 (3)
MAN BHA
8 Fouls 4
1 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
4 Corner Kicks 5
2 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 31 +45 74
2 Manchester United 29 +24 57
3 Leicester City 30 +19 56
4 Chelsea 30 +16 51
5 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +19 49
6 Liverpool 30 +15 49
7 West Ham United 29 +10 49
8 Everton 28 +3 46
9 Aston Villa 29 +11 44
10 Arsenal 30 +5 42
11 Leeds United 30 -1 42
12 Crystal Palace 29 -16 37
13 Southampton 30 -14 36
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 -10 35
15 Burnley 30 -16 33
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 -4 32
17 Newcastle United 30 -20 29
18 Fulham 31 -17 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 30 -34 21
20 Sheffield United 30 -35 14