Arsenal ARS
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Chambers
- Ceballos
- Thomas
- Aubameyang
- Ødegaard
- Pépé
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
|
22 Pablo
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Kabak
- Phillips
- Alexander-Arnold
- Milner
- Fabinho
- Thiago
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
19 Ozan Kabak
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|35'
|Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
|34'
|Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|34'
|Foul by Ozan Kabak (Liverpool).
Match Stats
ARS
LIV
Possession
33% 67%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (1)
6 (1)
|ARS
|LIV
|2
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|31
|+45
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|29
|+24
|57
|3
|Leicester City
|30
|+19
|56
|4
|Chelsea
|30
|+16
|51
|5
|West Ham United
|29
|+10
|49
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|+19
|48
|7
|Liverpool
|29
|+12
|46
|8
|Everton
|28
|+3
|46
|9
|Arsenal
|29
|+8
|42
|10
|Leeds United
|30
|-1
|42
|11
|Aston Villa
|28
|+9
|41
|12
|Crystal Palace
|29
|-16
|37
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|29
|-10
|35
|14
|Southampton
|29
|-15
|33
|15
|Burnley
|29
|-15
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|-4
|32
|17
|Newcastle United
|29
|-20
|28
|18
|Fulham
|30
|-15
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|30
|-34
|21
|20
|Sheffield United
|30
|-35
|14
