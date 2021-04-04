  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 28
    • Joelinton Goal
  • 30
    • Harry Kane Goal
  • 34
    • Harry Kane Goal
  • 45
    • Giovani Lo Celso Yellow Card
Newcastle United Logo Newcastle United NEW Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
NEW
3-4-1-2
TOT
4-4-2
NEW
3-4-1-2
  • 1Dubravka
  • 3Dummett
  • 6Lascelles
  • 17Krafth
  • 11Ritchie
  • 36Longstaff
  • 8Shelvey
  • 23Murphy
  • 24Almirón
  • 12Gayle
  • 9Joelinton
No. Name
1 Martin Dubravka
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Jamaal Lascelles
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Paul Dummett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Jonjo Shelvey
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Sean Longstaff
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Miguel Almirón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Joelinton  28'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
2 Ciaran Clark
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Jeff Hendrick
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Javier Manquillo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Allan Saint-Maximin
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
57 Elliot Anderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Joseph Willock
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Matthew Longstaff
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. James' Park
  • ,

Match Commentary

45' Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur).
45' Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45' Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

NEW
TOT

Possession

41% 59%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (4)
4 (3)
NEW TOT
4 Fouls 9
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 2
4 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 31 +45 74
2 Manchester United 29 +24 57
3 Leicester City 30 +19 56
4 Chelsea 30 +16 51
5 Liverpool 30 +15 49
6 West Ham United 29 +10 49
7 Tottenham Hotspur 29 +19 48
8 Everton 28 +3 46
9 Arsenal 30 +5 42
10 Leeds United 30 -1 42
11 Aston Villa 28 +9 41
12 Crystal Palace 29 -16 37
13 Southampton 30 -14 36
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 -10 35
15 Burnley 30 -16 33
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 -4 32
17 Newcastle United 29 -20 28
18 Fulham 30 -15 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 30 -34 21
20 Sheffield United 30 -35 14