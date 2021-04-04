Newcastle United NEW
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
28
-
Joelinton Goal
-
-
30
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
34
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
45
-
Giovani Lo Celso Yellow Card
-
3-4-1-2
- Dubravka
- Dummett
- Lascelles
- Krafth
- Ritchie
- Longstaff
- Shelvey
- Murphy
- Almirón
- Gayle
- Joelinton
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
12 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
|
9 Joelinton 28'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Rodon
- Sánchez
- Tanganga
- Moura
- Højbjerg
- Ndombele
- Lo Celso
- Kane
- Carlos Vinicius
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
18 Giovani Lo Celso 45'
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 30' 34'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. James' Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur).
|45'
|Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|45'
|Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
NEW
TOT
Possession
41% 59%
Shots (on Goal)
10 (4)
4 (3)
|NEW
|TOT
|4
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|3
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|31
|+45
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|29
|+24
|57
|3
|Leicester City
|30
|+19
|56
|4
|Chelsea
|30
|+16
|51
|5
|Liverpool
|30
|+15
|49
|6
|West Ham United
|29
|+10
|49
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|+19
|48
|8
|Everton
|28
|+3
|46
|9
|Arsenal
|30
|+5
|42
|10
|Leeds United
|30
|-1
|42
|11
|Aston Villa
|28
|+9
|41
|12
|Crystal Palace
|29
|-16
|37
|13
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|36
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|29
|-10
|35
|15
|Burnley
|30
|-16
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|-4
|32
|17
|Newcastle United
|29
|-20
|28
|18
|Fulham
|30
|-15
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|30
|-34
|21
|20
|Sheffield United
|30
|-35
|14
