Chelsea CHE
West Bromwich Albion WBA
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
5
-
Thiago Silva Yellow Card
-
-
14
-
Mbaye Diagne Yellow Card
-
-
24
-
On: Branislav Ivanovic|Off: Dara O'Shea
-
-
27
-
Christian Pulisic Goal
-
-
29
-
Thiago Silva Red Card
-
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Zouma
- Silva
- Azpilicueta
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- James
- Pulisic
- Ziyech
- Werner
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Thiago Silva 5' 29'
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
10 Christian Pulisic 27'
Goals 1
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
5-4-1
- Johnstone
- Townsend
- Ajayi
- Bartley
- O'SheaOn: Branislav Ivanovic | Off: Dara O'Shea
- Furlong
- Pereira
- Maitland-Niles
- Yokuslu
- Phillips
- Diagne
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
24' 20 Branislav Ivanovic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Okay Yokuslu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Mbaye Diagne 14'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Lee Peltier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Button
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|29'
|Second yellow card to Thiago Silva (Chelsea) for a bad foul.
|29'
|Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|29'
|Foul by Thiago Silva (Chelsea).
Match Stats
CHE
WBA
Possession
75% 25%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (3)
2 (1)
|CHE
|WBA
|4
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|1
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|30
|+43
|71
|2
|Manchester United
|29
|+24
|57
|3
|Leicester City
|29
|+21
|56
|4
|Chelsea
|29
|+19
|51
|5
|West Ham United
|29
|+10
|49
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|+19
|48
|7
|Liverpool
|29
|+12
|46
|8
|Everton
|28
|+3
|46
|9
|Arsenal
|29
|+8
|42
|10
|Aston Villa
|28
|+9
|41
|11
|Leeds United
|29
|-2
|39
|12
|Crystal Palace
|29
|-16
|37
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|29
|-10
|35
|14
|Southampton
|29
|-15
|33
|15
|Burnley
|29
|-15
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|-4
|32
|17
|Newcastle United
|29
|-20
|28
|18
|Fulham
|30
|-15
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|29
|-37
|18
|20
|Sheffield United
|29
|-34
|14
