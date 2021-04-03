  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 5
    • Thiago Silva Yellow Card
  • 14
    • Mbaye Diagne Yellow Card
  • 24
    • On: Branislav Ivanovic|Off: Dara O'Shea
  • 27
    • Christian Pulisic Goal
  • 29
    • Thiago Silva Red Card
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE West Bromwich Albion WBA West Bromwich Albion Logo
Tap an icon to see more
CHE
3-4-2-1
WBA
5-4-1
CHE
3-4-2-1
  • 16Mendy
  • 15Zouma
  • 6Silva
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 3Alonso
  • 17Kovacic
  • 5Jorginho
  • 24James
  • 10Pulisic
  • 22Ziyech
  • 11Werner
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva  5' 29'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 1 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Marcos Alonso
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Christian Pulisic  27'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Olivier Giroud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Antonio Rüdiger
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Andreas Christensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Billy Gilmour
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

29' Second yellow card to Thiago Silva (Chelsea) for a bad foul.
29' Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29' Foul by Thiago Silva (Chelsea).

Match Stats

CHE
WBA

Possession

75% 25%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (3)
2 (1)
CHE WBA
4 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 1
1 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 30 +43 71
2 Manchester United 29 +24 57
3 Leicester City 29 +21 56
4 Chelsea 29 +19 51
5 West Ham United 29 +10 49
6 Tottenham Hotspur 29 +19 48
7 Liverpool 29 +12 46
8 Everton 28 +3 46
9 Arsenal 29 +8 42
10 Aston Villa 28 +9 41
11 Leeds United 29 -2 39
12 Crystal Palace 29 -16 37
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 -10 35
14 Southampton 29 -15 33
15 Burnley 29 -15 33
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 -4 32
17 Newcastle United 29 -20 28
18 Fulham 30 -15 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 29 -37 18
20 Sheffield United 29 -34 14