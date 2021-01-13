Manchester City MNC
Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Dias
- Stones
- Cancelo
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Foden
- Silva
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Sánchez
- Burn
- Dunk
- Webster
- Bernardo
- White
- Pröpper
- Veltman
- Trossard
- Tau
- Mac Allister
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Davy Pröpper
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Bernardo
Goals 0
|
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Percy Tau
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Solly March
Goals 0
|
29 Andi Zeqiri
Goals 0
|
41 Max Sanders
Goals 0
|
54 Jensen Weir
Goals 0
|
67 Reda Khadra
Goals 0
|
47 Teddy Jenks
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|-
|First Half begins.
|-
|Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match Stats
MNC
BHA
Possession
67% 33%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
0 (0)
|MNC
|BHA
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|17
|+10
|36
|2
|Liverpool
|17
|+16
|33
|3
|Leicester City
|17
|+10
|32
|4
|Everton
|17
|+7
|32
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|+14
|29
|6
|Manchester City
|15
|+11
|29
|7
|Southampton
|17
|+7
|29
|8
|Aston Villa
|15
|+13
|26
|9
|Chelsea
|17
|+11
|26
|10
|West Ham United
|17
|+3
|26
|11
|Arsenal
|17
|+1
|23
|12
|Leeds United
|17
|-3
|23
|13
|Crystal Palace
|17
|-7
|22
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-7
|22
|15
|Newcastle United
|17
|-9
|19
|16
|Burnley
|16
|-12
|16
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|17
|-7
|14
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|17
|-28
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|18
|-20
|5
