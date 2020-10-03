Chelsea CHE
Crystal Palace CRY
4-2-3-1
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Zouma
- Silva
- Azpilicueta
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- Werner
- Havertz
- Hudson-Odoi
- Abraham
|
Saves 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Guaita
- Mitchell
- Sakho
- Kouyaté
- Ward
- Eze
- McCarthy
- McArthur
- Townsend
- Ayew
- Zaha
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Martin Kelly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Match Commentary
|19'
|Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|19'
|Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).
|19'
|Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Match Stats
CHE
CRY
Possession
83% 17%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
0 (0)
|CHE
|CRY
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Leicester City
|3
|+8
|9
|2
|Liverpool
|3
|+5
|9
|3
|Everton
|3
|+5
|9
|4
|Aston Villa
|2
|+4
|6
|5
|Arsenal
|3
|+2
|6
|6
|Crystal Palace
|3
|+2
|6
|7
|Leeds United
|3
|+1
|6
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|+2
|4
|9
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|4
|10
|Newcastle United
|3
|-1
|4
|11
|West Ham United
|3
|+1
|3
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Manchester City
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|Manchester United
|2
|-1
|3
|15
|Southampton
|3
|-3
|3
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3
|-4
|3
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|3
|-6
|1
|18
|Burnley
|2
|-3
|0
|19
|Sheffield United
|3
|-4
|0
|20
|Fulham
|3
|-7
|0
