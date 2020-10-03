  • KO
    • Kickoff
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Crystal Palace CRY Crystal Palace Logo
CHE
4-2-3-1
CRY
4-4-2
CHE
4-2-3-1
  • 16Mendy
  • 21Chilwell
  • 15Zouma
  • 6Silva
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 5Jorginho
  • 7Kanté
  • 11Werner
  • 29Havertz
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 9Abraham
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Tammy Abraham
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Olivier Giroud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Fikayo Tomori
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

19' Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19' Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).
19' Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

Match Stats

CHE
CRY

Possession

83% 17%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (1)
0 (0)
CHE CRY
3 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Leicester City 3 +8 9
2 Liverpool 3 +5 9
3 Everton 3 +5 9
4 Aston Villa 2 +4 6
5 Arsenal 3 +2 6
6 Crystal Palace 3 +2 6
7 Leeds United 3 +1 6
8 Tottenham Hotspur 3 +2 4
9 Chelsea 3 0 4
10 Newcastle United 3 -1 4
11 West Ham United 3 +1 3
12 Brighton & Hove Albion 3 0 3
13 Manchester City 2 -1 3
14 Manchester United 2 -1 3
15 Southampton 3 -3 3
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 -4 3
17 West Bromwich Albion 3 -6 1
18 Burnley 2 -3 0
19 Sheffield United 3 -4 0
20 Fulham 3 -7 0