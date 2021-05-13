  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 17
    • Luka Modric Goal
  • 38
    • Éder Militão Yellow Card
  • 41
    • Jorge Molina Yellow Card
  • 45
    • On: Álvaro Odriozola|Off: Marvin
  • 45+1
    • Rodrygo Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 49
    • Luka Modric Yellow Card
  • 53
    • Yan Eteki Yellow Card
  • 54
    • On: Luis Suárez|Off: Darwin Machis
  • 54
    • On: Alberto Soro|Off: Fede Vico
  • 62
    • On: Marco Asensio|Off: Rodrygo
  • 62
    • On: Isco|Off: Federico Valverde
  • 62
    • On: Eden Hazard|Off: Vinícius Júnior
  • 63
    • Nacho Yellow Card
Granada Logo Granada GCF Real Madrid MAD Real Madrid Logo
Tap an icon to see more
GCF
4-2-3-1
MAD
4-3-3
GCF
4-2-3-1
  • 1Silva
  • 17Quini
  • 6German
  • 22Duarte
  • 2Foulquier
  • 4Gonalons
  • 8Eteki
  • 11Machis
    On: Luis Suárez | Off: Darwin Machis
  • 14Vico
    On: Alberto Soro | Off: Fede Vico
  • 10Puertas
  • 23Molina
No. Name
1 Rui Silva
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 German
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Domingos Duarte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Quini
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Dimitri Foulquier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Fede Vico
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
54' 26  Alberto Soro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Maxime Gonalons
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Yan Eteki  53'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jorge Molina  41'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Darwin Machis
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
54' 7  Luis Suárez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Antonio Puertas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
35 Joao Costa
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Aarón Escandell
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Adrián Marín
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Domingos Quina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Nehuén Pérez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Pepe Sanchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Nuevo Los Cármenes
  • ,
  • Granada

Match Commentary

64' Foul by Luis Suárez (Granada CF).
64' Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64' Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

GCF
MAD

Possession

39% 61%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (1)
13 (5)
GCF MAD
10 Fouls 7
2 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 3
3 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

Spanish Primera División Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Atletico Madrid 36 +40 80
2 Barcelona 36 +47 76
3 Real Madrid 35 +34 75
4 Sevilla FC 36 +23 74
5 Real Sociedad 36 +17 56
6 Real Betis 36 -2 55
7 Villarreal 36 +13 55
8 Celta Vigo 36 -2 50
9 Athletic Bilbao 36 +7 46
10 Granada 35 -13 45
11 Osasuna 36 -9 44
12 Cádiz 36 -20 43
13 Levante 36 -10 40
14 Valencia 36 -6 39
15 Alavés 36 -22 35
16 Getafe 36 -16 34
17 Huesca 36 -18 33
18 Real Valladolid 36 -19 31
19 Elche 36 -25 30
20 Eibar 36 -19 30