Granada GCF
Real Madrid MAD
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
17
-
Luka Modric Goal
-
-
38
-
Éder Militão Yellow Card
-
-
41
-
Jorge Molina Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Álvaro Odriozola|Off: Marvin
-
-
45+1
-
Rodrygo Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
49
-
Luka Modric Yellow Card
-
-
53
-
Yan Eteki Yellow Card
-
-
54
-
On: Luis Suárez|Off: Darwin Machis
-
-
54
-
On: Alberto Soro|Off: Fede Vico
-
-
62
-
On: Marco Asensio|Off: Rodrygo
-
-
62
-
On: Isco|Off: Federico Valverde
-
-
62
-
On: Eden Hazard|Off: Vinícius Júnior
-
-
63
-
Nacho Yellow Card
-
4-2-3-1
- Silva
- Quini
- German
- Duarte
- Foulquier
- Gonalons
- Eteki
- MachisOn: Luis Suárez | Off: Darwin Machis
- VicoOn: Alberto Soro | Off: Fede Vico
- Puertas
- Molina
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
6 German
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Quini
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Fede Vico
Goals 0
54' 26 Alberto Soro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Yan Eteki 53'
Goals 0
|
23 Jorge Molina 41'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
54' 7 Luis Suárez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
35 Joao Costa
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
18 Adrián Marín
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Pepe Sanchez
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Courtois
- Gutiérrez
- Nacho
- Militão
- MarvinOn: Álvaro Odriozola | Off: Marvin
- Modric
- Casemiro
- ValverdeOn: Isco | Off: Federico Valverde
- Vinícius JúniorOn: Eden Hazard | Off: Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
- RodrygoOn: Marco Asensio | Off: Rodrygo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Nacho 63'
Goals 0
|
3 Éder Militão 38'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Marvin
Goals 0
45' 19 Álvaro Odriozola
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric 17' 49'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
62' 22 Isco
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
62' 7 Eden Hazard
Goals 0
|
25 Rodrygo 45'+1'
Goals 1
62' 11 Marco Asensio
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Nuevo Los Cármenes
-
,
-
Granada
Match Commentary
|64'
|Foul by Luis Suárez (Granada CF).
|64'
|Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|64'
|Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
GCF
MAD
Possession
39% 61%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (1)
13 (5)
|GCF
|MAD
|10
|Fouls
|7
|2
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|3
|Saves
|1
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atletico Madrid
|36
|+40
|80
|2
|Barcelona
|36
|+47
|76
|3
|Real Madrid
|35
|+34
|75
|4
|Sevilla FC
|36
|+23
|74
|5
|Real Sociedad
|36
|+17
|56
|6
|Real Betis
|36
|-2
|55
|7
|Villarreal
|36
|+13
|55
|8
|Celta Vigo
|36
|-2
|50
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|36
|+7
|46
|10
|Granada
|35
|-13
|45
|11
|Osasuna
|36
|-9
|44
|12
|Cádiz
|36
|-20
|43
|13
|Levante
|36
|-10
|40
|14
|Valencia
|36
|-6
|39
|15
|Alavés
|36
|-22
|35
|16
|Getafe
|36
|-16
|34
|17
|Huesca
|36
|-18
|33
|18
|Real Valladolid
|36
|-19
|31
|19
|Elche
|36
|-25
|30
|20
|Eibar
|36
|-19
|30
