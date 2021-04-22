-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
6
-
Clément Lenglet Yellow Card
-
-
8
-
Lionel Messi Goal
-
-
12
-
Clément Lenglet (OG)
-
-
28
-
Sofian Chakla (OG)
-
-
33
-
Lionel Messi Goal
-
-
45
-
On: Ilaix Moriba|Off: Clément Lenglet
-
-
45
-
On: Ronald Araújo|Off: Gerard Piqué
-
-
45
-
On: Mauro Arambarri|Off: Nemanja Maksimovic
-
-
45
-
On: Amankwaa Akurugu|Off: Marc Cucurella
-
-
45
-
On: Sabit Abdulai|Off: Carles Aleñá
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Barcelona 3, Getafe 1.
-
-
63
-
On: Enes Ünal|Off: Ángel Rodríguez
-
-
64
-
On: Francisco Trincão|Off: Sergi Roberto
-
-
68
-
Ronald Araújo Yellow Card
-
-
69
-
Enes Ünal Penalty - Scored
-
- ter Stegen
- LengletOn: Ilaix Moriba | Off: Clément Lenglet
- PiquéOn: Ronald Araújo | Off: Gerard Piqué
- Mingueza
- Alba
- Pedri
- Busquets
- de Jong
- RobertoOn: Francisco Trincão | Off: Sergi Roberto
- Griezmann
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
45' 4 Ronald Araújo 68'
Goals 0
|
15 Clément Lenglet 6' OG12'
Goals 0
45' 27 Ilaix Moriba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 17 Francisco Trincão
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi 8' 33'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
12 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
- Soria
- CucurellaOn: Amankwaa Akurugu | Off: Marc Cucurella
- ChaklaOn: Sabit Abdulai | Off: Sofian Chakla
- Dakonam
- Suárez
- MaksimovicOn: Mauro Arambarri | Off: Nemanja Maksimovic
- Chema
- Aleñá
- Kubo
- RodríguezOn: Enes Ünal | Off: Ángel Rodríguez
- Iglesias
|No.
|Name
|
13 David Soria
Saves 2
|
21 Sofian Chakla OG28'
Goals 0
45' 35 Sabit Abdulai
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 40 Amankwaa Akurugu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Chema
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 18 Mauro Arambarri
Goals 0
|
11 Carles Aleñá
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 10 Enes Ünal 69'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 David Timor
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Josete
Goals 0
|
19 Darío Poveda
Goals 0
|
39 Mamor Niang
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Camp Nou
-
,
-
Barcelona
Match Commentary
|74'
|Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|74'
|Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
|71'
|Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BAR
|GET
|7
|Fouls
|8
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atletico Madrid
|32
|+39
|73
|2
|Real Madrid
|32
|+32
|70
|3
|Sevilla FC
|32
|+22
|67
|4
|Barcelona
|30
|+43
|65
|5
|Real Betis
|32
|-3
|49
|6
|Villarreal
|32
|+13
|49
|7
|Real Sociedad
|31
|+15
|47
|8
|Osasuna
|32
|-7
|40
|9
|Granada
|30
|-14
|39
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|31
|+6
|38
|11
|Celta Vigo
|31
|-7
|38
|12
|Levante
|32
|-7
|38
|13
|Cádiz
|32
|-21
|36
|14
|Valencia
|32
|-7
|35
|15
|Getafe
|31
|-12
|31
|16
|Alavés
|32
|-21
|30
|17
|Real Valladolid
|31
|-14
|28
|18
|Huesca
|32
|-17
|27
|19
|Elche
|32
|-21
|27
|20
|Eibar
|31
|-19
|23
