  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 6
    • Clément Lenglet Yellow Card
  • 8
    • Lionel Messi Goal
  • 12
    • Clément Lenglet (OG)
  • 28
    • Sofian Chakla (OG)
  • 33
    • Lionel Messi Goal
  • 45
    • On: Ilaix Moriba|Off: Clément Lenglet
  • 45
    • On: Ronald Araújo|Off: Gerard Piqué
  • 45
    • On: Mauro Arambarri|Off: Nemanja Maksimovic
  • 45
    • On: Amankwaa Akurugu|Off: Marc Cucurella
  • 45
    • On: Sabit Abdulai|Off: Carles Aleñá
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Barcelona 3, Getafe 1.
  • 63
    • On: Enes Ünal|Off: Ángel Rodríguez
  • 64
    • On: Francisco Trincão|Off: Sergi Roberto
  • 68
    • Ronald Araújo Yellow Card
  • 69
    • Enes Ünal Penalty - Scored
Barcelona Logo Barcelona BAR Getafe GET Getafe Logo
BAR
3-5-2
GET
4-3-3
BAR
3-5-2
  • 1ter Stegen
  • 15Lenglet
    On: Ilaix Moriba | Off: Clément Lenglet
  • 3Piqué
    On: Ronald Araújo | Off: Gerard Piqué
  • 28Mingueza
  • 18Alba
  • 16Pedri
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 20Roberto
    On: Francisco Trincão | Off: Sergi Roberto
  • 7Griezmann
  • 10Messi
No. Name
1 Marc-André ter Stegen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Gerard Piqué
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 4  Ronald Araújo  68'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Clément Lenglet  6'  OG12'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 27  Ilaix Moriba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Óscar Mingueza
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Pedri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Frenkie de Jong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Sergio Busquets
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Sergi Roberto
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 17  Francisco Trincão
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Antoine Griezmann
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Lionel Messi  8' 33'
Goals 2
  • Shots 6
  • 4 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
8 Miralem Pjanic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Samuel Umtiti
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Matheus Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Sergiño Dest
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Iñaki Peña
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Konrad De La Fuente
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Arnau Urena Tenas
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Camp Nou
  • Barcelona

Match Commentary

74' Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74' Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
71' Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match Stats

BAR
GET

Possession

83% 17%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (4)
4 (1)
BAR GET
7 Fouls 8
2 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 2
Spanish Primera División Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Atletico Madrid 32 +39 73
2 Real Madrid 32 +32 70
3 Sevilla FC 32 +22 67
4 Barcelona 30 +43 65
5 Real Betis 32 -3 49
6 Villarreal 32 +13 49
7 Real Sociedad 31 +15 47
8 Osasuna 32 -7 40
9 Granada 30 -14 39
10 Athletic Bilbao 31 +6 38
11 Celta Vigo 31 -7 38
12 Levante 32 -7 38
13 Cádiz 32 -21 36
14 Valencia 32 -7 35
15 Getafe 31 -12 31
16 Alavés 32 -21 30
17 Real Valladolid 31 -14 28
18 Huesca 32 -17 27
19 Elche 32 -21 27
20 Eibar 31 -19 23