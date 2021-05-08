LA Galaxy LA
LAFC LAFC
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-2-3-1
- Bond
- Villafaña
- Williams
- Steres
- Araujo
- dos Santos
- Saldana
- Lletget
- Zubak
- Grandsir
- Hernández
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Ethan Zubak
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
43 Adam Saldana
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
91 Oniel Fisher
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
20 Nick Depuy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Sisniega
- Palacios
- Segura
- Murillo
- Blackmon
- Kaye
- Atuesta
- Blessing
- Cifuentes
- Rossi
- Baird
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Corey Baird
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
30 Tomas Romero
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Marco Farfan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Kwadwo Opoku
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Dignity Health Sports Park
-
,
-
Carson
Match Commentary
|6'
|Offside, LA Galaxy. Adam Saldaña tries a through ball, but Samuel Grandsir is caught offside.
|5'
|Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Jesús David Murillo.
|4'
|Attempt missed. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mark-Anthony Kaye.
Match Stats
LA
LAFC
Possession
48% 52%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
2 (0)
|LA
|LAFC
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
Major League Soccer Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|New York City FC
|4
|+6
|7
|2
|New England Revolution
|4
|0
|7
|3
|New York Red Bulls
|4
|+2
|6
|4
|Orlando City SC
|4
|+3
|6
|5
|Nashville SC
|4
|+2
|6
|6
|Columbus Crew SC
|3
|+2
|5
|7
|CF Montréal
|4
|0
|5
|8
|Atlanta United FC
|3
|+1
|4
|9
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|0
|4
|10
|Philadelphia Union
|4
|-1
|4
|11
|DC United
|4
|-5
|3
|12
|Toronto FC
|3
|-4
|1
|13
|Chicago Fire FC
|4
|-6
|1
|14
|FC Cincinnati
|3
|-8
|1
