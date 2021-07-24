-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
9
-
Rose Lavelle Goal
-
- Leat
- Riley
- Erceg
- Moore
- Bott
- Cleverley
- Bowen
- Hassett
- Percival
- Wilkinson
- Chance
|No.
|Name
|
18 Anna Leat
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Katie Bowen
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Emma Rolston
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Naeher
- Dunn
- Davidson
- Dahlkemper
- Sonnett
- Horan
- Ertz
- Lavelle
- Rapinoe
- Lloyd
- Heath
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle 9'
Goals 1
|
10 Carli Lloyd
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Saitama Stadium 2002
-
,
-
Saitama, Japan
Match Commentary
|30'
|Offside, USA. Julie Ertz tries a through ball, but Carli Lloyd is caught offside.
|28'
|Attempt missed. Rose Lavelle (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe.
|27'
|Offside, USA. Rose Lavelle tries a through ball, but Crystal Dunn is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NZL
|USA
|0
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|0
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|1
Women's Olympic Tournament Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Sweden
|2
|+5
|6
|2
|Australia
|2
|-1
|3
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|United States
|1
|-3
|0
