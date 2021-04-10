USWNT or the field: Who will win gold at the Tokyo Olympics?
- Lindahl
- Andersson
- Bjorn
- Ilestedt
- Glas
- Seger
- Asllani
- Angeldal
- Rolfö
- Blackstenius
- Jakobsson
|No.
|Name
|Substitutes
|
20 Julia Roddar
- Naeher
- Dunn
- Sauerbrunn
- Dahlkemper
- O'Hara
- Mewis
- Horan
- Lavelle
- Press
- Morgan
- Heath
|No.
|Name
|
16 Rose Lavelle
|
13 Alex Morgan
|Substitutes
|
10 Carli Lloyd
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Sweden SWE
|1-1
|United States USA
|10 Apr, 2021
|Women's International Friendly
|United States USA
|3-2
|Sweden SWE
|8 Nov, 2019
|Women's International Friendly
|Sweden SWE
|0-2
|United States USA
|20 Jun, 2019
|FIFA Women's World Cup
|Sweden SWE
|0-1
|United States USA
|8 Jun, 2017
|Women's International Friendly
|United States USA
|1-1
|Sweden SWE
|12 Aug, 2016
|Women's Olympic Tournament
Game Information
-
VENUE: Ajinomoto Stadium
-
,
-
Tokyo, Japan
Women's Olympic Tournament Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|4
|United States
|0
|0
|0
