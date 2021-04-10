USWNT or the field: Who will win gold at the Tokyo Olympics?

0:56
SWE
4-3-3
USA
4-3-3
  • 1Lindahl
  • 2Andersson
  • 14Bjorn
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 4Glas
  • 17Seger
  • 9Asllani
  • 16Angeldal
  • 18Rolfö
  • 11Blackstenius
  • 10Jakobsson
No. Name
  1 Hedvig Lindahl
  14 Nathalie Bjorn
  13 Amanda Ilestedt
  2 Jonna Andersson
  4 Hanna Glas
  9 Kosovare Asllani
  17 Caroline Seger
  16 Filippa Angeldal
  11 Stina Blackstenius
  18 Fridolina Rolfö
  10 Sofia Jakobsson
Substitutes
  15 Olivia Schough
  20 Julia Roddar
  12 Jennifer Falk
  8 Lina Hurtig
  7 Madelen Janogy
  3 Emma Kullberg
  5 Hanna Bennison

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Sweden SWE 1-1 United States USA 10 Apr, 2021 Women's International Friendly
United States USA 3-2 Sweden SWE 8 Nov, 2019 Women's International Friendly
Sweden SWE 0-2 United States USA 20 Jun, 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
Sweden SWE 0-1 United States USA 8 Jun, 2017 Women's International Friendly
United States USA 1-1 Sweden SWE 12 Aug, 2016 Women's Olympic Tournament

Game Information

  • VENUE: Ajinomoto Stadium
  • ,
  • Tokyo, Japan
