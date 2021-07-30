Netherlands NED
United States USA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
18
-
Vivianne Miedema Goal - Volley
-
-
28
-
Sam Mewis Goal - Header
-
-
31
-
Lynn Williams Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Netherlands 1, USA 2.
-
4-2-3-1
- van Veenendaal
- Janssen
- Nouwen
- van der Gragt
- Wilms
- Groenen
- Roord
- Martens
- van de Donk
- van de Sanden
- Miedema
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Vivianne Miedema 18'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
21 Anouk Dekker
Goals 0
|
15 Kika van Es
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Lize Kop
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Naeher
- Dunn
- Sauerbrunn
- Dahlkemper
- O'Hara
- Mewis
- Ertz
- Horan
- Heath
- Lloyd
- Williams
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Sam Mewis 28'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Carli Lloyd
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Lynn Williams 31'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
-
VENUE: Nissan Stadium, Yokohama
-
,
-
Yokohama, Japan
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Netherlands 1, USA 2.
|45'
|Tobin Heath (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|45'
|Foul by Lynn Wilms (Netherlands).
Match Stats
NED
USA
Possession
41% 59%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (3)
8 (3)
|NED
|USA
|6
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
