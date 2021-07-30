  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 26
    • Sam Kerr Yellow Card
  • 35
    • Alanna Kennedy Goal - Header
  • 45
    • Lucy Bronze Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Great Britain Women 0, Australia 1.
  • 57
    • Ellen White Goal - Header
GBR
4-2-3-1
AUS
3-4-2-1
GBR
4-2-3-1
  • 1Roebuck
  • 3Stokes
  • 16Williamson
  • 5Houghton
  • 2Bronze
  • 11Weir
  • 4Walsh
  • 15Hemp
  • 8Little
  • 12Daly
  • 9White
No. Name
1 Ellie Roebuck
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Leah Williamson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Steph Houghton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Demi Stokes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Lucy Bronze  45'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Kim Little
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Caroline Weir
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Keira Walsh
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Ellen White  57'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Lauren Hemp
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Rachel Daly
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Carly Telford
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Jill Scott
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Fran Kirby
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Nikita Parris
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Millie Bright
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Sophie Ingle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Georgia Stanway
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Kashima Stadium
  • ,
  • Kashima, Japan

Match Commentary

57' Goal! Great Britain Women 1, Australia 1. Ellen White (Great Britain Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
56' Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Great Britain Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
54' Kim Little (Great Britain Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

GBR
AUS

Possession

49% 51%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (4)
6 (2)
GBR AUS
5 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 3
