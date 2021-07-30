Great Britain GBR
Australia AUS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
26
-
Sam Kerr Yellow Card
-
-
35
-
Alanna Kennedy Goal - Header
-
-
45
-
Lucy Bronze Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Great Britain Women 0, Australia 1.
-
-
57
-
Ellen White Goal - Header
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Roebuck
- Stokes
- Williamson
- Houghton
- Bronze
- Weir
- Walsh
- Hemp
- Little
- Daly
- White
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Lucy Bronze 45'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Ellen White 57'
Goals 1
|
15 Lauren Hemp
Goals 0
|
12 Rachel Daly
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
18 Jill Scott
Goals 0
|
10 Fran Kirby
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Micah
- Luik
- Kennedy
- Carpenter
- Catley
- Yallop
- van Egmond
- Raso
- Foord
- Simon
- Kerr
|No.
|Name
|
18 Teagan Micah
Saves 3
|
14 Alanna Kennedy 35'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Hayley Raso
Goals 0
|
2 Sam Kerr 26'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kyah Simon
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
21 Laura Brock
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Mary Fowler
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Kashima Stadium
-
,
-
Kashima, Japan
Match Commentary
|57'
|Goal! Great Britain Women 1, Australia 1. Ellen White (Great Britain Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
|56'
|Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Great Britain Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
|54'
|Kim Little (Great Britain Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
GBR
AUS
Possession
49% 51%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (4)
6 (2)
|GBR
|AUS
|5
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|3
Data is currently unavailable.
OLY Soccer (W) News
USWNT underdogs in Olympic quarterfinal, but players are trusting the process under Andonovski
The USWNT are in an odd position ahead of Friday's game vs. the Netherlands. For the first time in a while, they're underdogs, but nobody's worried.
Has the USWNT's 'fear factor' faded ahead of Olympic quarterfinals?
Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez preview the USWNT's quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands.
Christen Press shows support for Simone Biles
USWNT's Christen Press hopes people "learn" the importance of "self-care" after Simone Biles' withdrawal.
Women's Olympic Games soccer bracket and fixtures schedule
Check out all the fixtures, venues and kick-off times for Women's Olympic Games soccer and the knockout bracket.
USWNT's Dunn wants Olympic gold, but inspiring future generations of Black women's soccer players is her goal
Crystal Dunn has played for the USWNT for 11 years, yet "still I feel like I'm fighting to get my face out there and my representation out there."
USWNT gets $1M from Title Nine apparel company amid equal pay lawsuit appeal
The USWNT has been gifted $1 million from California-based athletic apparel company Title Nine as part of their fight for equal pay.