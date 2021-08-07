Brazil U23 BRA
Spain U23 ESP
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
20
-
Guilherme Arana Yellow Card
-
-
27
-
Eric García Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Richarlison Yellow Card
-
4-2-3-1
- Santos
- Arana
- Carlos
- Nino
- Alves
- Guimarães
- Douglas Luiz
- Claudinho
- Cunha
- Antony
- Richarlison
|No.
|Name
|
1 Santos
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
15 Nino
Goals 0
|
6 Guilherme Arana 20'
Goals 0
|
13 Dani Alves
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Richarlison 31'
Goals 0
|
20 Claudinho
Goals 0
|
11 Antony
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Malcom
Goals 0
|
4 Ricardo
Goals 0
|
7 Paulinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Brenno
Saves 0
|
19 Reiner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Simón
- Cucurella
- Torres
- García
- Gil
- Pedri
- Zubimendi
- Merino
- Olmo
- Oyarzabal
- Asensio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
12 Eric García 27'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Óscar Gil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Dani Olmo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Rafa Mir
Goals 0
|
14 Carlos Soler
Goals 0
|
20 Juan Miranda
Goals 0
|
21 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Nissan Stadium, Yokohama
-
,
-
Yokohama, Japan
Match Commentary
|36'
|VAR Checking: Brazil U23 Penalty.
|36'
|VAR Decision: Penalty Brazil U23.
|34'
|Penalty conceded by Unai Simón (Spain U23) after a foul in the penalty area.
Match Stats
BRA
ESP
Possession
41% 59%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
2 (1)
|BRA
|ESP
|9
|Fouls
|7
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
