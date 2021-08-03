-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
37
-
Diego Carlos Yellow Card
-
-
40
-
César Montes Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Carlos Rodríguez|Off: José Esquivel
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Ochoa
- Angulo
- Vásquez
- Montes
- Loroña
- EsquivelOn: Carlos Rodríguez | Off: José Esquivel
- Romo
- Vega
- Córdova
- Antuna
- Martín
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
3 César Montes 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 8 Carlos Rodríguez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Alexis Vega
Goals 0
|
15 Uriel Antuna
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Diego Lainez
Goals 0
|
12 Adrián Mora
Goals 0
|
19 Jesús Angulo
Goals 0
- Santos
- Arana
- Carlos
- Nino
- Alves
- Claudinho
- Douglas Luiz
- Guimarães
- Antony
- Richarlison
- Paulinho
|No.
|Name
|
1 Santos
Saves 2
|
3 Diego Carlos 37'
Goals 0
|
15 Nino
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Dani Alves
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Claudinho
Goals 0
|
11 Antony
Goals 0
|
10 Richarlison
Goals 0
|
7 Paulinho
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Malcom
Goals 0
|
4 Ricardo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Brenno
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Reiner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Kashima Stadium
-
,
-
Kashima, Japan
Match Commentary
|54'
|Offside, Brazil U23. Douglas Luiz tries a through ball, but Claudinho is caught offside.
|51'
|Foul by Claudinho (Brazil U23).
|51'
|Carlos Rodríguez (Mexico U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MEX
|BRA
|11
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|2
OLY Soccer (M) News
Who is the favourite to win the 2020 men's football Olympic gold medal?
Fernando Palomo reports from Tokyo ahead of the men's football semifinals of Mexico vs. Brazil and Japan vs. Spain.
Having seen off the rest, Japan must now beat the best in Olympic gold medal quest
Japan face a tough test against Spain in the semi-finals of the men's football at the Tokyo Olympics as they continue their gold medal quest.
A frustrating end to a promising Olympics for Africa's footballers
With all four of Africa's Olympic competitors eliminated from the football tournaments, ESPN runs the rule over their performances in Japan.
Japan was destined to play Spain in Olympic semifinals - Takefusa Kubo
Japan playmaker Takefusa Kubo is ready to give Spanish football a reminder of why he already has had spells at the country's biggest clubs.
Olympic semifinal will add to Brazil and Mexico's brewing rivalry
Tuesday's Olympic semi will see Brazil face Mexico -- a contest that has the potential to be one of Latin America's great footballing rivalries.
Olympics 2020: Holders Brazil beat Egypt to set up semifinal vs. Mexico
Holders Brazil reached the Olympic men's football tournament semifinals following a narrow 1-0 victory over Egypt.