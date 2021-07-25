Australia U23 AUS
Spain U23 ESP
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
3
-
Óscar Gil Yellow Card
-
-
43
-
Lachlan Wales Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Australia U23 0, Spain U23 0.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-4-1-1
- Glover
- King
- Souttar
- Deng
- Atkinson
- Arzani
- Metcalfe
- Genreau
- Wales
- McGree
- Duke
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
14 Thomas Deng
Goals 0
|
16 Joel King
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Lachlan Wales 43'
Goals 0
|
12 Mitch Duke
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Marco Tilio
Goals 0
|
15 Caleb Watts
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Simón
- Cucurella
- Torres
- García
- Gil
- Pedri
- Zubimendi
- Soler
- Puado
- Oyarzabal
- Olmo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Óscar Gil 3'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
|
14 Carlos Soler
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Javier Puado
Goals 0
|
19 Dani Olmo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Rafa Mir
Goals 0
|
20 Juan Miranda
Goals 0
|
21 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Sapporo Dome
-
,
-
Sapporo, Japan
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Australia U23 0, Spain U23 0.
|45'+1'
|Attempt missed. Javier Puado (Spain U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
|45'
|Foul by Carlos Soler (Spain U23).
Match Stats
AUS
ESP
Possession
27% 73%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
9 (3)
|AUS
|ESP
|8
|Fouls
|8
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|4
|Saves
|0
Men's Olympic Tournament Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Australia U23
|1
|+2
|3
|2
|Argentina U23
|2
|-1
|3
|3
|Spain U23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Egypt U23
|2
|-1
|1
OLY Soccer (M) News
Olympics 2020: Two red cards in Ivory Coast- Brazil stalemate; Douglas Luiz sent off on 13 minutes
Playing with 10 men for most of the game, Brazil held the Ivory Coast to a 0-0 draw on Sunday in the group stag.
Olympics 2020: France's Andre-Pierre Gignac nets hat-trick, assist in comeback win vs. South Africa
Teji Savanier scored the match-winner in stoppage time and Andre-Pierre Gignac added three more to give France a 4-3 victory over South Africa.
Has Mexico's Olympic expectations changed after beating France?
Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez debate whether Mexico has a chance to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Brazil, Australia impress in Olympics openers
John Dykes joins SportsCenter Asia to recap the opening round of fixtures from the men's Olympic football.
Should players like Richarlison and Pedri be at the Olympics?
Ian Darke examines the problems with players competing for their countries at two tournaments in one summer.
Olympics 2021: Ivory Coast, Egypt inspire bounce-back day for African football at Tokyo Games
It was a good day for African nations in the men's Olympic football tournament, as Ivory Coast won, and Egypt earned a shock draw with mighty Spain.