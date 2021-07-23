Mexico U23 MEX
France U23 FRA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
16
-
Clement Michelin Yellow Card
-
-
20
-
Alexis Vega Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Ochoa
- Aguirre
- Vásquez
- Montes
- Sánchez
- Córdova
- Romo
- Rodríguez
- Vega
- Martín
- Lainez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Alexis Vega 20'
Goals 0
|
10 Diego Lainez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Uriel Antuna
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Bernardoni
- Caci
- Sagnan
- Kalulu
- Michelin
- Tousart
- Savanier
- Nordin
- Le Fée
- Thauvin
- Gignac
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Anthony Caci
Goals 0
|
13 Clement Michelin 16'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
16 Stefan Bajic
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Ajinomoto Stadium
-
,
-
Tokyo, Japan
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Mexico U23 0, France U23 0.
|45'+1'
|Attempt missed. Diego Lainez (Mexico U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Henry Martín.
|43'
|Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (France U23).
Match Stats
MEX
FRA
Possession
51% 49%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (1)
5 (2)
|MEX
|FRA
|8
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|3
|Saves
|0
Men's Olympic Tournament Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|France U23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Japan U23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mexico U23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|South Africa U23
|0
|0
|0
