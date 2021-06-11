United States USA
Portugal POR
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Naeher
- Dunn
- Sauerbrunn
- Dahlkemper
- O'Hara
- Mewis
- Horan
- Lavelle
- Rapinoe
- Morgan
- Press
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Crystal Dunn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
10 Carli Lloyd
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Alana Cook
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Pereira
- Silva Marchao
- Costa
- Rebelo
- Amado
- Pinto
- Silva
- Nazareth
- Norton
- Silva
- Silva
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
15 Carole Costa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Diana Silva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Ana Costa
Saves 0
|
13 Fátima Pinto
Goals 0
|
19 Diana Gomes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Lúcia Alves
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: BBVA Stadium
-
,
-
Houston, TX
Match Commentary
|34'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Inês Pereira.
|34'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Jéssica Silva.
|33'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Carole Costa.
Match Stats
USA
POR
Possession
67% 33%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (4)
2 (1)
|USA
|POR
|2
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|7
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|5
Data is currently unavailable.
Women's Int. Friendly News
Australia women lose to Denmark on defensive blunders in pre-Olympics friendly
Ten minutes of defensive disaster left the Matildas in disarray as they lost 3-2 to Denmark in another blow ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games.
USWNT sets three friendlies in June ahead of Tokyo Olympics
The United States women's national team will play a trio of June friendlies for preparation for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Netherlands hand Australia second thrashing in 4 days
The Matildas have endured a second dispiriting setback to their Olympics preparations, suffering a humbling 5-0 loss to the Netherlands on Tuesday.
Rapinoe, Morgan score as USWNT beats France
Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored two early goals as the United States women's national team beat France 2-0 in Le Havre.
England women beaten at home by Canada in friendly
England women were beaten 2-0 in a friendly against Canada on Tuesday in Hege Riise's third game as interim boss.
Megan Rapinoe converts penalty for USWNT vs. France
International Friendly: Megan Rapinoe (6') France 0-1 United States