-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
1
-
Carli Lloyd Goal
-
-
7
-
Lindsey Horan Penalty - Scored
-
-
22
-
Margaret Purce Goal
-
-
33
-
On: Sam Mewis|Off: Rose Lavelle
-
-
45
-
On: Lynn Williams|Off: Crystal Dunn
-
-
45
-
On: Alex Morgan|Off: Carli Lloyd
-
-
45
-
On: Kristie Mewis|Off: Catarina Macario
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, USA 3, Jamaica 0.
-
-
60
-
On: Kayla McCoy|Off: Cheyna Matthews
-
-
61
-
Sashana Campbell Yellow Card
-
-
64
-
On: Tiernny Wiltshire|Off: Sashana Campbell
-
-
65
-
On: Sophia Smith|Off: Christen Press
-
- Franch
- DunnOn: Lynn Williams | Off: Crystal Dunn
- Davidson
- Dahlkemper
- Sonnett
- MacarioOn: Kristie Mewis | Off: Catarina Macario
- Horan
- LavelleOn: Sam Mewis | Off: Rose Lavelle
- PressOn: Sophia Smith | Off: Christen Press
- LloydOn: Alex Morgan | Off: Carli Lloyd
- Purce
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Crystal Dunn
Goals 0
45' 6 Lynn Williams
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Lindsey Horan 7'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
45' 22 Kristie Mewis
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
33' 3 Sam Mewis
Goals 0
|
10 Carli Lloyd 1'
Goals 1
45' 13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 2 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
|
20 Margaret Purce 22'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
26 Alana Cook
Goals 0
- Schneider
- Blackwood
- Swaby
- Plummer
- CampbellOn: Tiernny Wiltshire | Off: Sashana Campbell
- Brown
- Swaby
- Solaun
- Sampson
- Cameron
- MatthewsOn: Kayla McCoy | Off: Cheyna Matthews
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Sashana Campbell 61'
Goals 0
64' 18 Tiernny Wiltshire
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Jody Brown
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 9 Kayla McCoy
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: BBVA Stadium
-
,
-
Houston, TX
Match Commentary
|68'
|Substitution, Jamaica. Peyton McNamara replaces Chantelle Swaby.
|67'
|Havana Solaun (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|67'
|Foul by Lindsey Horan (USA).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|JAM
|4
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|3
