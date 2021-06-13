  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 1
    • Carli Lloyd Goal
  • 7
    • Lindsey Horan Penalty - Scored
  • 22
    • Margaret Purce Goal
  • 33
    • On: Sam Mewis|Off: Rose Lavelle
  • 45
    • On: Lynn Williams|Off: Crystal Dunn
  • 45
    • On: Alex Morgan|Off: Carli Lloyd
  • 45
    • On: Kristie Mewis|Off: Catarina Macario
  • HT
    • First Half ends, USA 3, Jamaica 0.
  • 60
    • On: Kayla McCoy|Off: Cheyna Matthews
  • 61
    • Sashana Campbell Yellow Card
  • 64
    • On: Tiernny Wiltshire|Off: Sashana Campbell
  • 65
    • On: Sophia Smith|Off: Christen Press
United States Logo United States USA Jamaica JAM Jamaica Logo
USA
4-3-3
JAM
4-5-1
USA
4-3-3
  • 21Franch
  • 19Dunn
    On: Lynn Williams | Off: Crystal Dunn
  • 12Davidson
  • 7Dahlkemper
  • 14Sonnett
  • 11Macario
    On: Kristie Mewis | Off: Catarina Macario
  • 9Horan
  • 16Lavelle
    On: Sam Mewis | Off: Rose Lavelle
  • 23Press
    On: Sophia Smith | Off: Christen Press
  • 10Lloyd
    On: Alex Morgan | Off: Carli Lloyd
  • 20Purce
No. Name
21 Adrianna Franch
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Tierna Davidson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Abby Dahlkemper
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Crystal Dunn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 6  Lynn Williams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Emily Sonnett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Lindsey Horan  7'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Catarina Macario
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 22  Kristie Mewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33' 3  Sam Mewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Carli Lloyd  1'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 13  Alex Morgan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Christen Press
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
65' 2  Sophia Smith
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Margaret Purce  22'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
15 Megan Rapinoe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Becky Sauerbrunn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Kelley O'Hara
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Jane Campbell
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Andi Sullivan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Alyssa Naeher
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Alana Cook
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: BBVA Stadium
  • ,
  • Houston, TX

Match Commentary

68' Substitution, Jamaica. Peyton McNamara replaces Chantelle Swaby.
67' Havana Solaun (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67' Foul by Lindsey Horan (USA).

Match Stats

USA
JAM

Possession

70% 30%

Shots (on Goal)

12 (6)
2 (0)
USA JAM
4 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 3
