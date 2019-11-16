Daryl Dike has aspirations to start at striker for USMNT

1:04

Dike credits Barnsley for shaping him into the player he is today

0:53
USA
5-3-2
CAN
3-4-1-2
USA
5-3-2
  • 1Turner
  • 3Vines
  • 12Robinson
  • 16Sands
  • 5Zimmerman
  • 20Moore
  • 17Lletget
  • 6Busio
  • 23Acosta
  • 11Dike
  • 9Zardes
No. Name
  1 Matt Turner
  16 James Sands
  12 Miles Robinson
  5 Walker Zimmerman
  3 Sam Vines
  20 Shaquell Moore
  6 Gianluca Busio
  17 Sebastian Lletget
  23 Kellyn Acosta
  11 Daryl Dike
  9 Gyasi Zardes
Substitutes
  22 Brad Guzan
  18 Sean Johnson
  10 Cristian Roldan
  19 Eryk Williamson
  15 Jonathan Lewis
  4 Donovan Pines
  2 Reggie Cannon
  14 Jackson Yueill
  21 George Bello
  8 Nicholas Gioacchini
  13 Matthew Hoppe

Top Scorers

  • United States USA
    • Daryl Dike Forward
      Matches: 2
      Goals: 2
    • 8
      Nicholas Gioacchini Forward
      Matches: 2
      Goals: 1
    • Miles Robinson Defender
      Matches: 2
      Goals: 1
  • Canada CAN
    • 17
      Cyle Larin Forward
      Matches: 2
      Goals: 3
    • 7
      Stephen Eustáquio Midfielder
      Matches: 2
      Goals: 2
    • Jonathan Osorio Midfielder
      Matches: 2
      Goals: 1

Most Assists

  • United States USA
    • Gianluca Busio Forward
      Matches: 2
      Assists: 1
    • Eryk Williamson Midfielder
      Matches: 2
      Assists: 1
    • Gyasi Zardes Forward
      Matches: 2
      Assists: 1
  • Canada CAN
    • 10
      Junior Hoilett Forward
      Matches: 2
      Assists: 2
    • Tajon Buchanan Midfielder
      Matches: 2
      Assists: 1
    • Lucas Cavallini Forward
      Matches: 2
      Assists: 1

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
United States USA 4-1 Canada CAN 16 Nov, 2019 CONCACAF Nations League
Canada CAN 2-0 United States USA 15 Oct, 2019 CONCACAF Nations League
United States USA 1-0 Canada CAN 6 Feb, 2016 International Friendly
United States USA 0-0 Canada CAN 30 Jan, 2013 International Friendly
Canada CAN 0-0 United States USA 3 Jun, 2012 International Friendly

Game Information

  • VENUE: Children's Mercy Park
  • ,
  • Kansas City, KS
