-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
- Meslien
- Camille
- Crétinoir
- Babin
- Dondon
- Hérelle
- Abaul
- Burner
- Fortuné
- Rivière
- Marajo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Turner
- Robinson
- Sands
- Zimmerman
- Bello
- Williamson
- Busio
- Moore
- Roldan
- Hoppe
- Dike
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
16 James Sands
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 George Bello
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Daryl Dike
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Brad Guzan
Saves 0
|
18 Sean Johnson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Children's Mercy Park
-
,
-
Kansas City, KS
Match Commentary
|12'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Sébastien Crétinoir.
|9'
|Foul by Kévin Fortune (Martinique).
|9'
|Cristian Roldan (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MTQ
|USA
|3
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|0
CONCACAF Gold Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Canada
|2
|+6
|6
|2
|United States
|1
|+1
|3
|3
|Martinique
|1
|-3
|0
|4
|Haiti
|2
|-4
|0
