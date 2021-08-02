-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
- Turner
- Bello
- Robinson
- Sands
- Cannon
- Lletget
- Acosta
- Williamson
- Hoppe
- Zardes
- Arriola
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
16 James Sands
Goals 0
|
21 George Bello
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Brad Guzan
Saves 0
|
18 Sean Johnson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Shaq Moore
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Daryl Dike
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Talavera
- Gallardo
- Moreno
- Araujo
- Rodríguez
- dos Santos
- Álvarez
- Herrera
- Corona
- Funes Mori
- Pineda
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Jesús Corona
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
12 Rodolfo Cota
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Allegiant Stadium
-
,
-
Las Vegas
Match Commentary
|11'
|Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Matt Turner.
|11'
|Attempt saved. Rogelio Funes Mori (Mexico) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jesús Corona with a cross.
|10'
|Corner, Mexico. Conceded by George Bello.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|MEX
|4
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
