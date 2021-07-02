United States USA
Mexico MEX
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
21
-
Sam Mewis Goal
-
-
39
-
Christen Press Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, USA 2, Mexico 0.
-
4-3-3
- Naeher
- Dunn
- Sauerbrunn
- Dahlkemper
- O'Hara
- Mewis
- Horan
- Mewis
- Rapinoe
- Morgan
- Press
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Sam Mewis 21'
Goals 1
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Christen Press 39'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
10 Carli Lloyd
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-1-4-1
- Alvarado
- López
- Orejel
- Rodriguez
- Sierra
- Bernal
- Sánchez
- Mayor
- Antonio
- Espinosa
- Palacios
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Reyna Reyes
Goals 0
|
15 Nicole Soto
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Nicole Pérez
Goals 0
|
21 Diana Garcia
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
-
,
-
East Hartford
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, USA 2, Mexico 0.
|45'+1'
|Attempt blocked. Kelley O'Hara (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Morgan.
|45'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Karina Rodriguez.
Match Stats
USA
MEX
Possession
57% 43%
Shots (on Goal)
9 (2)
4 (0)
|USA
|MEX
|2
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|6
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|0
