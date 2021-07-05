Argentina ARG
Colombia COL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
7
-
Lautaro Martínez Goal
-
-
21
-
Giovani Lo Celso Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Gonzalo Montiel|Off: Nahuel Molina
-
-
45
-
On: Edwin Cardona|Off: Santos Borré
-
-
45
-
On: Frank Fabra|Off: William Tesillo
-
-
45
-
On: Yimmi Chará|Off: Gustavo Cuéllar
-
-
45+4
-
Juan Cuadrado Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Martínez
- Tagliafico
- Otamendi
- Pezzella
- MolinaOn: Gonzalo Montiel | Off: Nahuel Molina
- Lo Celso
- Rodríguez
- De Paul
- González
- Martínez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 4 Gonzalo Montiel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Giovani Lo Celso 21'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Lautaro Martínez 7'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Juan Musso
Saves 0
|
21 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Ospina
- TesilloOn: Frank Fabra | Off: William Tesillo
- Sánchez
- Mina
- Muñoz
- Díaz
- CuéllarOn: Yimmi Chará | Off: Gustavo Cuéllar
- Barrios
- Cuadrado
- Zapata
- Santos BorréOn: Edwin Cardona | Off: Santos Borré
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 26 Frank Fabra
Goals 0
|
16 Daniel Muñoz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 28 Yimmi Chará
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|
11 Juan Cuadrado 45'+4'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Santos Borré
Goals 0
45' 10 Edwin Cardona
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Miguel Borja
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha
-
,
-
Brasília, Brazil
Match Commentary
|51'
|Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|51'
|Foul by Duván Zapata (Colombia).
|50'
|Luis Díaz (Colombia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
ARG
COL
Possession
45% 55%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (2)
8 (2)
|ARG
|COL
|8
|Fouls
|17
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
