KO
First Half begins.
35
Lucas Paquetá Goal
45
On: Marcos Johan López|Off: Miguel Trauco
45
On: Raziel García|Off: Christian Ramos
HT
First Half ends, Brazil 1, Peru 0.
56
Yoshimar Yotún Yellow Card
- Ederson
- Lodi
- Silva
- Marquinhos
- Danilo
- Fred
- Casemiro
- Neymar
- Paquetá
- Everton
- Richarlison
|No.
|Name
|
23 Ederson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
2 Danilo
Goals 0
|
17 Lucas Paquetá 35'
Goals 1
|
8 Fred
Goals 0
|
5 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
19 Everton
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
21 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
12 Weverton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Éder Militão
Goals 0
|
13 Emerson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Gallese
- TraucoOn: Marcos Johan López | Off: Miguel Trauco
- Callens
- RamosOn: Raziel García | Off: Christian Ramos
- Santamaría
- Corzo
- Cueva
- Yotún
- Tapia
- Peña
- Lapadula
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 7
|
Goals 0
45' 24 Raziel García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 16 Marcos Johan López
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Yoshimar Yotún 56'
Goals 0
|
13 Renato Tapia
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Luis Iberico
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Carlos Lora
Goals 0
|
11 Alex Valera
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Estádio Nilton Santos
,
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Match Commentary
|62'
|Attempt saved. Everton (Brazil) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar.
|61'
|Foul by Sergio Peña (Peru).
|61'
|Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BRA
|PER
|8
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|7
