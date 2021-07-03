-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Martínez
- Acuña
- Otamendi
- Pezzella
- Molina
- Lo Celso
- Paredes
- De Paul
- González
- Martínez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 Lionel Messi
|Substitutes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21 Ángel Correa
|
|
|
|
- Galindez
- Estupiñán
- Hincapie Reyna
- Arboleda
- Preciado
- Méndez
- Gruezo
- Franco
- Palacios
- Valencia
- Mena
|No.
|Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 Ángel Mena
|
|
|
21 Alan Franco
|Substitutes
|
|
12 Pedro Ortiz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Game Information
-
VENUE: Olímpico Pedro Ludovico
-
,
-
Goiânia, Brazil
Match Commentary
|11'
|Marcos Acuña (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|11'
|Foul by Ángel Mena (Ecuador).
|6'
|Corner, Ecuador. Conceded by Nahuel Molina.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARG
|ECU
|3
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
