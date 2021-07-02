  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • HT
    • Halftime
Brazil Logo Brazil BRA Chile CHI Chile Logo
BRA
4-2-3-1
CHI
5-3-2
BRA
4-2-3-1
  • 23Ederson
  • 16Lodi
  • 3Silva
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 2Danilo
  • 8Fred
  • 5Casemiro
  • 7Richarlison
  • 20Firmino
  • 9Jesus
  • 10Neymar
No. Name
23 Ederson
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Marquinhos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Danilo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Fred
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Casemiro
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Neymar
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Richarlison
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Game Information

  • VENUE: Estádio Nilton Santos
  • ,
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Match Commentary

45'+1' First Half ends, Brazil 0, Chile 0.
45' Foul by Fred (Brazil).
45' Eduardo Vargas (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

BRA
CHI

Possession

49% 51%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (2)
4 (3)
BRA CHI
8 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
4 Corner Kicks 2
3 Saves 2
