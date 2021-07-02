-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Ederson
- Lodi
- Silva
- Marquinhos
- Danilo
- Fred
- Casemiro
- Richarlison
- Firmino
- Jesus
- Neymar
|No.
|Name
|
23 Ederson
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
2 Danilo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Fred
Goals 0
|
5 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
15 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
21 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
19 Everton
Goals 0
|
12 Weverton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Éder Militão
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Emerson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Douglas Luiz
Goals 0
- Bravo
- Mena
- Vegas
- Medel
- Sierralta
- Isla
- Aránguiz
- Pulgar
- Vidal
- Sánchez
- Vargas
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
17 Gary Medel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Erick Pulgar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Ben Brereton
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estádio Nilton Santos
-
,
-
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Brazil 0, Chile 0.
|45'
|Foul by Fred (Brazil).
|45'
|Eduardo Vargas (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BRA
|CHI
|8
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|4
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|2
