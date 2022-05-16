-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
8
-
Ben White Yellow Card
-
-
39
-
On: Cédric Soares|Off: Takehiro Tomiyasu
-
- Dúbravka
- Targett
- Burn
- Schär
- Krafth
- Joelinton
- Guimarães
- Longstaff
- Saint-Maximin
- Wilson
- Almirón
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
34 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ryan Fraser
Goals 0
- Ramsdale
- Tavares
- Gabriel
- White
- TomiyasuOn: Cédric Soares | Off: Takehiro Tomiyasu
- Xhaka
- Elneny
- Smith Rowe
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Nketiah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
4 Ben White 8'
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
39' 17 Cédric Soares
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
69 Zak Swanson
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. James' Park
-
,
-
Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
-
REFEREE: Darren England
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Arsenal 0.
|45'
|Foul by Dan Burn (Newcastle United).
|45'
|Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NEW
|ARS
|5
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|1
|8
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|37
|+72
|90
|2
|Liverpool
|36
|+65
|86
|3
|Chelsea
|36
|+42
|70
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|37
|+24
|68
|5
|Arsenal
|36
|+11
|66
|6
|Manchester United
|37
|+1
|58
|7
|West Ham United
|37
|+11
|56
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|37
|-3
|51
|9
|Leicester City
|36
|0
|48
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|37
|-4
|48
|11
|Brentford
|37
|-7
|46
|12
|Crystal Palace
|36
|+4
|45
|13
|Aston Villa
|36
|-1
|44
|14
|Newcastle United
|36
|-21
|43
|15
|Southampton
|36
|-20
|40
|16
|Everton
|36
|-20
|36
|17
|Leeds United
|37
|-38
|35
|18
|Burnley
|36
|-18
|34
|19
|Watford
|37
|-42
|23
|20
|Norwich City
|37
|-56
|22
