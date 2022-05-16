  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 8
    • Ben White Yellow Card
  • 39
    • On: Cédric Soares|Off: Takehiro Tomiyasu
Newcastle United Logo Newcastle United NEW Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
NEW
4-3-3
ARS
4-2-3-1
NEW
4-3-3
  • 1Dúbravka
  • 13Targett
  • 33Burn
  • 5Schär
  • 17Krafth
  • 7Joelinton
  • 39Guimarães
  • 36Longstaff
  • 10Saint-Maximin
  • 9Wilson
  • 24Almirón
No. Name
1 Martin Dúbravka
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Fabian Schär
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Matt Targett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Bruno Guimarães
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Joelinton
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Sean Longstaff
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Callum Wilson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 3
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Allan Saint-Maximin
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Miguel Almirón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Federico Fernández
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kieran Trippier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Jamaal Lascelles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Paul Dummett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ryan Fraser
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. James' Park
  • ,
  • Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
  • REFEREE: Darren England

Match Commentary

45'+1' First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Arsenal 0.
45' Foul by Dan Burn (Newcastle United).
45' Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match Stats

NEW
ARS

Possession

66% 34%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (1)
6 (1)
NEW ARS
5 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
4 Offsides 1
8 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 37 +72 90
2 Liverpool 36 +65 86
3 Chelsea 36 +42 70
4 Tottenham Hotspur 37 +24 68
5 Arsenal 36 +11 66
6 Manchester United 37 +1 58
7 West Ham United 37 +11 56
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 -3 51
9 Leicester City 36 0 48
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 -4 48
11 Brentford 37 -7 46
12 Crystal Palace 36 +4 45
13 Aston Villa 36 -1 44
14 Newcastle United 36 -21 43
15 Southampton 36 -20 40
16 Everton 36 -20 36
17 Leeds United 37 -38 35
18 Burnley 36 -18 34
19 Watford 37 -42 23
20 Norwich City 37 -56 22