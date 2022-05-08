Arsenal ARS
Leeds United LEE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
5
-
Edward Nketiah Goal
-
-
10
-
Edward Nketiah Goal
-
-
16
-
Gabriel Yellow Card
-
-
27
-
Raphinha Yellow Card
-
-
27
-
Luke Ayling Red Card
-
-
29
-
On: Pascal Struijk|Off: Joe Gelhardt
-
-
34
-
Mateusz Klich Yellow Card
-
4-3-3
- Ramsdale
- Tomiyasu
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Soares
- Xhaka
- Elneny
- Ødegaard
- Martinelli
- Nketiah
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel 16'
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Edward Nketiah 5' 10'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
69 Zak Swanson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Meslier
- Firpo
- Llorente
- Koch
- Ayling
- Phillips
- Klich
- Harrison
- James
- Raphinha
- GelhardtOn: Pascal Struijk | Off: Joe Gelhardt
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Luke Ayling 27'
Goals 0
|
20 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
43 Mateusz Klich 34'
Goals 0
|
30 Joe Gelhardt
Goals 0
29' 21 Pascal Struijk
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Raphinha 27'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
63 Archie Gray
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Rodrigo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Lewis Bate
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Chris Kavanagh
Match Commentary
|45'+5'
|First Half ends, Arsenal 2, Leeds United 0.
|45'+4'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Robin Koch.
|45'+1'
|Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United).
Match Stats
ARS
LEE
Possession
57% 43%
Shots (on Goal)
11 (6)
0 (0)
|ARS
|LEE
|5
|Fouls
|10
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|4
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|35
|+64
|83
|2
|Manchester City
|34
|+63
|83
|3
|Chelsea
|35
|+39
|67
|4
|Arsenal
|34
|+13
|63
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+20
|62
|6
|Manchester United
|37
|+1
|58
|7
|West Ham United
|35
|+7
|52
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|+1
|50
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|36
|-4
|47
|10
|Crystal Palace
|35
|+4
|44
|11
|Aston Villa
|34
|0
|43
|12
|Brentford
|36
|-8
|43
|13
|Newcastle United
|35
|-16
|43
|14
|Leicester City
|33
|-6
|42
|15
|Southampton
|36
|-20
|40
|16
|Burnley
|35
|-17
|34
|17
|Leeds United
|34
|-34
|34
|18
|Everton
|33
|-20
|32
|19
|Watford
|35
|-38
|22
|20
|Norwich City
|34
|-49
|21
