  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 5
    • Edward Nketiah Goal
  • 10
    • Edward Nketiah Goal
  • 16
    • Gabriel Yellow Card
  • 27
    • Raphinha Yellow Card
  • 27
    • Luke Ayling Red Card
  • 29
    • On: Pascal Struijk|Off: Joe Gelhardt
  • 34
    • Mateusz Klich Yellow Card
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Leeds United LEE Leeds United Logo
ARS
4-3-3
LEE
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-3-3
  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 6Gabriel
  • 16Holding
  • 17Soares
  • 34Xhaka
  • 25Elneny
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 35Martinelli
  • 30Nketiah
  • 7Saka
No. Name
32 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel  16'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takehiro Tomiyasu
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Cédric Soares
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Mohamed Elneny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Edward Nketiah  5' 10'
Goals 2
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Albert Sambi Lokonga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
69 Zak Swanson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
87 Charlie Patino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
65 Salah-Edine Oulad M'Hand
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Emile Smith Rowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Bernd Leno
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexandre Lacazette
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Chris Kavanagh

Match Commentary

45'+5' First Half ends, Arsenal 2, Leeds United 0.
45'+4' Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Robin Koch.
45'+1' Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United).

Match Stats

ARS
LEE

Possession

57% 43%

Shots (on Goal)

11 (6)
0 (0)
ARS LEE
5 Fouls 10
1 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 1
0 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 4
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 35 +64 83
2 Manchester City 34 +63 83
3 Chelsea 35 +39 67
4 Arsenal 34 +13 63
5 Tottenham Hotspur 35 +20 62
6 Manchester United 37 +1 58
7 West Ham United 35 +7 52
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 +1 50
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 36 -4 47
10 Crystal Palace 35 +4 44
11 Aston Villa 34 0 43
12 Brentford 36 -8 43
13 Newcastle United 35 -16 43
14 Leicester City 33 -6 42
15 Southampton 36 -20 40
16 Burnley 35 -17 34
17 Leeds United 34 -34 34
18 Everton 33 -20 32
19 Watford 35 -38 22
20 Norwich City 34 -49 21