Manchester City MNC
Newcastle United NEW
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
19
-
Raheem Sterling Goal - Header
-
-
31
-
Bruno Guimarães Yellow Card
-
-
38
-
Aymeric Laporte Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Fernandinho|Off: Rúben Dias
-
-
61
-
Rodri Goal - Header
-
-
63
-
On: Phil Foden|Off: Gabriel Jesus
-
4-2-3-1
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Laporte
- DiasOn: Fernandinho | Off: Rúben Dias
- Cancelo
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- Grealish
- De Bruyne
- Sterling
- JesusOn: Phil Foden | Off: Gabriel Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
14 Aymeric Laporte 38'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
45' 25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri 61'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
63' 47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Raheem Sterling 19'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
4-3-3
- Dúbravka
- Targett
- Burn
- Lascelles
- Krafth
- Joelinton
- Guimarães
- Longstaff
- Saint-Maximin
- Wood
- Almirón
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
39 Bruno Guimarães 31'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Chris Wood
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
34 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
-
REFEREE: Stuart Attwell
Match Commentary
|65'
|Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
|65'
|Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|65'
|Foul by Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).
Match Stats
MNC
NEW
Possession
69% 31%
Shots (on Goal)
13 (6)
4 (1)
|MNC
|NEW
|4
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|4
|6
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|35
|+64
|83
|2
|Manchester City
|34
|+63
|83
|3
|Chelsea
|35
|+39
|67
|4
|Arsenal
|35
|+14
|66
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+20
|62
|6
|Manchester United
|37
|+1
|58
|7
|West Ham United
|36
|+11
|55
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|+1
|50
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|36
|-4
|47
|10
|Crystal Palace
|35
|+4
|44
|11
|Aston Villa
|34
|0
|43
|12
|Brentford
|36
|-8
|43
|13
|Newcastle United
|35
|-16
|43
|14
|Leicester City
|34
|-7
|42
|15
|Southampton
|36
|-20
|40
|16
|Everton
|34
|-19
|35
|17
|Burnley
|35
|-17
|34
|18
|Leeds United
|35
|-35
|34
|19
|Watford
|35
|-38
|22
|20
|Norwich City
|35
|-53
|21
