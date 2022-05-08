  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 19
    • Raheem Sterling Goal - Header
  • 31
    • Bruno Guimarães Yellow Card
  • 38
    • Aymeric Laporte Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Fernandinho|Off: Rúben Dias
  • 61
    • Rodri Goal - Header
  • 63
    • On: Phil Foden|Off: Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Newcastle United NEW Newcastle United Logo
MNC
4-2-3-1
NEW
4-3-3
MNC
4-2-3-1
  • 31Ederson
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 14Laporte
  • 3Dias
    On: Fernandinho | Off: Rúben Dias
  • 27Cancelo
  • 8Gündogan
  • 16Rodri
  • 10Grealish
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 7Sterling
  • 9Jesus
    On: Phil Foden | Off: Gabriel Jesus
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte  38'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 25  Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri  61'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 47  Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling  19'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
56 CJ Egan-Riley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,
  • Manchester, England
  • REFEREE: Stuart Attwell

Match Commentary

65' Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
65' Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65' Foul by Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).

Match Stats

MNC
NEW

Possession

69% 31%

Shots (on Goal)

13 (6)
4 (1)
MNC NEW
4 Fouls 8
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 4
6 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 35 +64 83
2 Manchester City 34 +63 83
3 Chelsea 35 +39 67
4 Arsenal 35 +14 66
5 Tottenham Hotspur 35 +20 62
6 Manchester United 37 +1 58
7 West Ham United 36 +11 55
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 +1 50
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 36 -4 47
10 Crystal Palace 35 +4 44
11 Aston Villa 34 0 43
12 Brentford 36 -8 43
13 Newcastle United 35 -16 43
14 Leicester City 34 -7 42
15 Southampton 36 -20 40
16 Everton 34 -19 35
17 Burnley 35 -17 34
18 Leeds United 35 -35 34
19 Watford 35 -38 22
20 Norwich City 35 -53 21