Liverpool LIV
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Liverpool 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Konaté
- Alexander-Arnold
- Alcántara
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Díaz
- Mané
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Romero
- Sessegnon
- Hojbjerg
- Bentancur
- Royal
- Heung-Min
- Kane
- Kulusevski
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
42 Harvey White
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
-
REFEREE: Michael Oliver
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Liverpool 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
|45'+1'
|Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'+1'
|Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).
Match Stats
LIV
TOT
Possession
64% 36%
Shots (on Goal)
11 (2)
3 (1)
|LIV
|TOT
|4
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|34
|+63
|83
|2
|Liverpool
|34
|+64
|82
|3
|Chelsea
|35
|+39
|67
|4
|Arsenal
|34
|+13
|63
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|34
|+20
|61
|6
|Manchester United
|37
|+1
|58
|7
|West Ham United
|35
|+7
|52
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|+1
|50
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|36
|-4
|47
|10
|Crystal Palace
|35
|+4
|44
|11
|Aston Villa
|34
|0
|43
|12
|Brentford
|36
|-8
|43
|13
|Newcastle United
|35
|-16
|43
|14
|Leicester City
|33
|-6
|42
|15
|Southampton
|36
|-20
|40
|16
|Burnley
|35
|-17
|34
|17
|Leeds United
|34
|-34
|34
|18
|Everton
|33
|-20
|32
|19
|Watford
|35
|-38
|22
|20
|Norwich City
|34
|-49
|21
Premier League News
Michallik slams Man United's 'embarrassing' performance vs. Brighton
Janusz Michallik speaks about Man United's 4-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League.
Cristiano Ronaldo's dismal 4/10 performance set the tone for poor Manchester United vs. Brighton
Player ratings: No one had a good day for Manchester United as the Premier League giants' season hit a new low against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Man United concede four at Brighton in dismal display
Brighton & Hove Albion thrashed a woeful Manchester United 4-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday in their first home victory since Boxing Day.
Nicol: Chelsea deserved to lose vs. Wolves
Steve Nicol reacts to Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Wolves in the Premier League.
9/10 Lukaku let down by defence as Chelsea draw with Wolves
Romelu Lukaku scored twice, but it wasn't enough to earn Chelsea the points against Wolves, who came back to draw 2-2.
Brentford stroll to comfortable victory over dismal Southampton
Two goals within 61 seconds spurred Brentford to a 3-0 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday.