KO
First Half begins.
- de Gea
- Telles
- Varane
- Lindelöf
- Dalot
- Matic
- McTominay
- Mata
- Fernandes
- Elanga
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
- Raya
- Henry
- Bech Sörensen
- Jansson
- Ajer
- Roerslev
- Eriksen
- Norgaard
- Janelt
- Toney
- Mbeumo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ivan Toney
Goals 0
|
19 Bryan Mbeumo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Josh Dasilva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
11 Yoane Wissa
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Old Trafford
,
Manchester, England
REFEREE: Chris Kavanagh
Match Commentary
|5'
|Foul by Mads Roerslev (Brentford).
|5'
|Alex Telles (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|5'
|Corner, Brentford. Conceded by David de Gea.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|BRE
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|34
|+63
|83
|2
|Liverpool
|34
|+64
|82
|3
|Chelsea
|34
|+39
|66
|4
|Arsenal
|34
|+13
|63
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|34
|+20
|61
|6
|Manchester United
|35
|+2
|55
|7
|West Ham United
|35
|+7
|52
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34
|+1
|49
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|35
|-8
|44
|10
|Newcastle United
|35
|-16
|43
|11
|Leicester City
|33
|-6
|42
|12
|Crystal Palace
|34
|+3
|41
|13
|Aston Villa
|33
|-2
|40
|14
|Brentford
|34
|-8
|40
|15
|Southampton
|35
|-17
|40
|16
|Burnley
|34
|-15
|34
|17
|Leeds United
|34
|-34
|34
|18
|Everton
|33
|-20
|32
|19
|Watford
|34
|-37
|22
|20
|Norwich City
|34
|-49
|21
