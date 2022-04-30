Newcastle United NEW
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
19
-
Naby Keita Goal
-
4-3-3
- Dúbravka
- Targett
- Burn
- Schär
- Krafth
- Willock
- Shelvey
- Guimarães
- Saint-Maximin
- Joelinton
- Almirón
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Joe Willock
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
34 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Chris Wood
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Gomez
- Milner
- Henderson
- Keita
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Díaz
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Naby Keita 19'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. James' Park
-
,
-
Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
-
REFEREE: Andre Marriner
Match Commentary
|43'
|Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|43'
|Foul by Joelinton (Newcastle United).
|42'
|Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Match Stats
NEW
LIV
Possession
26% 74%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
6 (2)
|NEW
|LIV
|4
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|33
|+59
|80
|2
|Liverpool
|33
|+63
|79
|3
|Chelsea
|33
|+40
|66
|4
|Arsenal
|33
|+12
|60
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+18
|58
|6
|Manchester United
|35
|+2
|55
|7
|West Ham United
|34
|+8
|52
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|33
|+4
|49
|9
|Newcastle United
|34
|-15
|43
|10
|Leicester City
|32
|-4
|42
|11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|34
|-11
|41
|12
|Brentford
|34
|-8
|40
|13
|Southampton
|34
|-16
|40
|14
|Crystal Palace
|33
|+2
|38
|15
|Aston Villa
|32
|-4
|37
|16
|Leeds United
|33
|-30
|34
|17
|Burnley
|33
|-16
|31
|18
|Everton
|32
|-21
|29
|19
|Watford
|33
|-36
|22
|20
|Norwich City
|33
|-47
|21
