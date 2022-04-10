  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 5
    • Kevin De Bruyne Goal
  • 13
    • Diogo Jota Goal
  • 28
    • Andy Robertson Yellow Card
  • 36
    • Gabriel Jesus Goal - Volley
  • 40
    • Bernardo Silva Yellow Card
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
MNC
4-3-3
LIV
4-3-3
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 27Cancelo
  • 14Laporte
  • 5Stones
  • 2Walker
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Silva
  • 47Foden
  • 7Sterling
  • 9Jesus
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne  5'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva  40'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus  36'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
90 Romeo Lavia
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
87 James Mcatee
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • Manchester, England

Match Commentary

45'+3' First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Liverpool 1.
45'+1' Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1' Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).

Match Stats

MNC
LIV

Possession

54% 46%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (4)
2 (2)
MNC LIV
5 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 2
4 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 30 +52 73
2 Liverpool 30 +57 72
3 Chelsea 30 +41 62
4 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +19 57
5 Arsenal 30 +9 54
6 West Ham United 32 +9 51
7 Manchester United 31 +7 51
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 +5 49
9 Leicester City 29 -3 40
10 Crystal Palace 31 +3 37
11 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 -9 37
12 Aston Villa 31 -4 36
13 Brentford 32 -9 36
14 Southampton 31 -15 36
15 Newcastle United 31 -20 34
16 Leeds United 32 -30 33
17 Everton 30 -19 28
18 Burnley 30 -19 24
19 Watford 31 -31 22
20 Norwich City 31 -43 21