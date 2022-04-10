-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
5
-
Kevin De Bruyne Goal
-
-
13
-
Diogo Jota Goal
-
-
28
-
Andy Robertson Yellow Card
-
-
36
-
Gabriel Jesus Goal - Volley
-
-
40
-
Bernardo Silva Yellow Card
-
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Laporte
- Stones
- Walker
- De Bruyne
- Rodri
- Silva
- Foden
- Sterling
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 5'
Goals 1
|
20 Bernardo Silva 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
9 Gabriel Jesus 36'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
90 Romeo Lavia
Goals 0
|
87 James Mcatee
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Alcántara
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
26 Andy Robertson 28'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota 13'
Goals 1
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
12 Joseph Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Liverpool 1.
|45'+1'
|Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'+1'
|Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|LIV
|5
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|2
|4
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|30
|+52
|73
|2
|Liverpool
|30
|+57
|72
|3
|Chelsea
|30
|+41
|62
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|+19
|57
|5
|Arsenal
|30
|+9
|54
|6
|West Ham United
|32
|+9
|51
|7
|Manchester United
|31
|+7
|51
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|+5
|49
|9
|Leicester City
|29
|-3
|40
|10
|Crystal Palace
|31
|+3
|37
|11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|-9
|37
|12
|Aston Villa
|31
|-4
|36
|13
|Brentford
|32
|-9
|36
|14
|Southampton
|31
|-15
|36
|15
|Newcastle United
|31
|-20
|34
|16
|Leeds United
|32
|-30
|33
|17
|Everton
|30
|-19
|28
|18
|Burnley
|30
|-19
|24
|19
|Watford
|31
|-31
|22
|20
|Norwich City
|31
|-43
|21
