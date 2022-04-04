  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 16
    • Jean-Philippe Mateta Goal - Header
  • 24
    • Jordan Ayew Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0.
  • 45
    • On: Gabriel Martinelli|Off: Nuno Tavares
Crystal Palace Logo Crystal Palace CRY Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
CRY
4-3-3
ARS
4-2-3-1
CRY
4-3-3
  • 13Guaita
  • 3Mitchell
  • 6Guehi
  • 16Andersen
  • 17Clyne
  • 15Schlupp
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 23Gallagher
  • 11Zaha
  • 14Mateta
  • 9Ayew
No. Name
13 Vicente Guaita
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Marc Guehi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Joachim Andersen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 2
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Tyrick Mitchell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Nathaniel Clyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Cheikhou Kouyaté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Conor Gallagher
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jean-Philippe Mateta  16'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Wilfried Zaha
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jordan Ayew  24'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 James McArthur
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Will Hughes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Luka Milivojevic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Odsonne Édouard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 James Tomkins
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Jack Butland
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Joel Ward
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Christian Benteke
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Selhurst Park
  • ,
  • London, England

Match Commentary

54' Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Magalhães tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
54' Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
53' Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match Stats

CRY
ARS

Possession

40% 60%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (3)
3 (1)
CRY ARS
6 Fouls 11
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
0 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 30 +52 73
2 Liverpool 30 +57 72
3 Chelsea 29 +35 59
4 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +15 54
5 Arsenal 28 +13 54
6 West Ham United 31 +11 51
7 Manchester United 30 +8 51
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 +6 49
9 Leicester City 28 -4 37
10 Aston Villa 30 0 36
11 Southampton 30 -9 36
12 Crystal Palace 29 +1 34
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 30 -10 34
14 Brentford 31 -11 33
15 Newcastle United 30 -21 31
16 Leeds United 31 -33 30
17 Everton 28 -19 25
18 Watford 30 -28 22
19 Burnley 28 -18 21
20 Norwich City 30 -45 18