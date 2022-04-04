Crystal Palace CRY
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
16
-
Jean-Philippe Mateta Goal - Header
-
-
24
-
Jordan Ayew Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0.
-
-
45
-
On: Gabriel Martinelli|Off: Nuno Tavares
-
4-3-3
- Guaita
- Mitchell
- Guehi
- Andersen
- Clyne
- Schlupp
- Kouyaté
- Gallagher
- Zaha
- Mateta
- Ayew
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Jean-Philippe Mateta 16'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
9 Jordan Ayew 24'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
12 Will Hughes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Ramsdale
- TavaresOn: Gabriel Martinelli | Off: Nuno Tavares
- Gabriel
- White
- Soares
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Smith Rowe
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
45' 35 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
69 Zak Swanson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Selhurst Park
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|54'
|Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Magalhães tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
|54'
|Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
|53'
|Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
CRY
ARS
Possession
40% 60%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (3)
3 (1)
|CRY
|ARS
|6
|Fouls
|11
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|30
|+52
|73
|2
|Liverpool
|30
|+57
|72
|3
|Chelsea
|29
|+35
|59
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+15
|54
|5
|Arsenal
|28
|+13
|54
|6
|West Ham United
|31
|+11
|51
|7
|Manchester United
|30
|+8
|51
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|+6
|49
|9
|Leicester City
|28
|-4
|37
|10
|Aston Villa
|30
|0
|36
|11
|Southampton
|30
|-9
|36
|12
|Crystal Palace
|29
|+1
|34
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-10
|34
|14
|Brentford
|31
|-11
|33
|15
|Newcastle United
|30
|-21
|31
|16
|Leeds United
|31
|-33
|30
|17
|Everton
|28
|-19
|25
|18
|Watford
|30
|-28
|22
|19
|Burnley
|28
|-18
|21
|20
|Norwich City
|30
|-45
|18
