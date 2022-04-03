-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
26
-
Harry Kane Yellow Card
-
-
39
-
Fabian Schär Goal - Free-kick
-
-
43
-
Ben Davies Goal - Header
-
-
45+3
-
Allan Saint-Maximin Yellow Card
-
-
45+3
-
Rodrigo Bentancur Yellow Card
-
-
45+3
-
Joelinton Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Newcastle United 1.
-
-
46
-
Dan Burn Yellow Card
-
-
48
-
Matt Doherty Goal - Header
-
-
54
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Romero
- Doherty
- Hojbjerg
- Bentancur
- Emerson
- Heung-Min
- Kulusevski
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies 43'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Rodrigo Bentancur 45'+3'
Goals 0
|
2 Matt Doherty 48'
Goals 1
|
12 Emerson
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 26'
Goals 0
|
7 Son Heung-Min 54'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
54 Jamie Bowden
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
42 Harvey White
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Dúbravka
- Targett
- Burn
- Schär
- Manquillo
- Joelinton
- Shelvey
- Willock
- Saint-Maximin
- Wood
- Fraser
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
33 Dan Burn 46'
Goals 0
|
5 Fabian Schär 39'
Goals 1
|
13 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Joelinton 45'+3'
Goals 0
|
28 Joe Willock
Goals 0
|
20 Chris Wood
Goals 0
|
10 Allan Saint-Maximin 45'+3'
Goals 0
|
21 Ryan Fraser
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|56'
|Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|56'
|Foul by Joelinton (Newcastle United).
|54'
|Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Newcastle United 1. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|TOT
|NEW
|7
|Fouls
|7
|2
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|30
|+52
|73
|2
|Liverpool
|30
|+57
|72
|3
|Chelsea
|29
|+35
|59
|4
|Arsenal
|28
|+13
|54
|5
|West Ham United
|31
|+11
|51
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|+11
|51
|7
|Manchester United
|30
|+8
|51
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|+6
|49
|9
|Leicester City
|28
|-4
|37
|10
|Aston Villa
|30
|0
|36
|11
|Southampton
|30
|-9
|36
|12
|Crystal Palace
|29
|+1
|34
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-10
|34
|14
|Brentford
|31
|-11
|33
|15
|Newcastle United
|29
|-17
|31
|16
|Leeds United
|31
|-33
|30
|17
|Everton
|28
|-19
|25
|18
|Watford
|30
|-28
|22
|19
|Burnley
|28
|-18
|21
|20
|Norwich City
|30
|-45
|18
