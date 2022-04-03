  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 26
    • Harry Kane Yellow Card
  • 39
    • Fabian Schär Goal - Free-kick
  • 43
    • Ben Davies Goal - Header
  • 45+3
    • Allan Saint-Maximin Yellow Card
  • 45+3
    • Rodrigo Bentancur Yellow Card
  • 45+3
    • Joelinton Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Newcastle United 1.
  • 46
    • Dan Burn Yellow Card
  • 48
    • Matt Doherty Goal - Header
  • 54
    • Son Heung-Min Goal
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Newcastle United NEW Newcastle United Logo
TOT
3-4-2-1
NEW
4-3-3
TOT
3-4-2-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 33Davies
  • 15Dier
  • 4Romero
  • 2Doherty
  • 5Hojbjerg
  • 30Bentancur
  • 12Emerson
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ben Davies  43'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Cristian Romero
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Rodrigo Bentancur  45'+3'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matt Doherty  48'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Emerson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane  26'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min  54'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Dejan Kulusevski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England

Match Commentary

56' Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56' Foul by Joelinton (Newcastle United).
54' Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Newcastle United 1. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

Match Stats

TOT
NEW

Possession

61% 39%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (4)
5 (1)
TOT NEW
7 Fouls 7
2 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 30 +52 73
2 Liverpool 30 +57 72
3 Chelsea 29 +35 59
4 Arsenal 28 +13 54
5 West Ham United 31 +11 51
6 Tottenham Hotspur 29 +11 51
7 Manchester United 30 +8 51
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 +6 49
9 Leicester City 28 -4 37
10 Aston Villa 30 0 36
11 Southampton 30 -9 36
12 Crystal Palace 29 +1 34
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 30 -10 34
14 Brentford 31 -11 33
15 Newcastle United 29 -17 31
16 Leeds United 31 -33 30
17 Everton 28 -19 25
18 Watford 30 -28 22
19 Burnley 28 -18 21
20 Norwich City 30 -45 18