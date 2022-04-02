Liverpool LIV
Watford WAT
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Gomez
- Alcántara
- Henderson
- Jones
- Jota
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-1-4-1
- Foster
- Kamara
- Samir
- Kabasele
- Femenía
- Louza
- Hernández
- Kucka
- Sissoko
- Sarr
- João Pedro
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
22 Samir
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Kiko Femenía
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Juraj Kucka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 João Pedro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ismaïla Sarr
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
39 Edo Kayembe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Ken Sema
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
11 Adam Masina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
Match Commentary
|16'
|Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
|15'
|Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|15'
|Foul by Hassane Kamara (Watford).
Match Stats
LIV
WAT
Possession
68% 32%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (0)
2 (1)
|LIV
|WAT
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|29
|+50
|70
|2
|Liverpool
|29
|+55
|69
|3
|Chelsea
|28
|+38
|59
|4
|Arsenal
|28
|+13
|54
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|+11
|51
|6
|Manchester United
|29
|+8
|50
|7
|West Ham United
|30
|+10
|48
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|30
|+5
|46
|9
|Aston Villa
|29
|+1
|36
|10
|Leicester City
|27
|-4
|36
|11
|Southampton
|29
|-9
|35
|12
|Crystal Palace
|29
|+1
|34
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|-10
|33
|14
|Newcastle United
|29
|-17
|31
|15
|Brentford
|30
|-14
|30
|16
|Leeds United
|30
|-33
|29
|17
|Everton
|27
|-18
|25
|18
|Watford
|29
|-26
|22
|19
|Burnley
|27
|-16
|21
|20
|Norwich City
|29
|-45
|17
