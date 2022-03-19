-
- Martínez
- Young
- Mings
- Konsa
- Cash
- Ramsey
- Douglas Luiz
- McGinn
- Coutinho
- Watkins
- Buendía
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Ashley Young
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Robin Olsen
Saves 0
|
31 Leon Bailey
Goals 0
|
20 Danny Ings
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Leno
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- White
- Soares
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Ødegaard
- Smith Rowe
- Lacazette
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
69 Zak Swanson
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Villa Park
-
,
-
Birmingham, England
Match Commentary
|10'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez.
|9'
|Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
|9'
|Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|AVL
|ARS
|0
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|29
|+50
|70
|2
|Liverpool
|29
|+55
|69
|3
|Chelsea
|28
|+38
|59
|4
|Arsenal
|27
|+12
|51
|5
|Manchester United
|29
|+8
|50
|6
|West Ham United
|29
|+12
|48
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|28
|+9
|48
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|30
|+5
|46
|9
|Aston Villa
|28
|+2
|36
|10
|Southampton
|29
|-9
|35
|11
|Crystal Palace
|29
|+1
|34
|12
|Leicester City
|26
|-5
|33
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|-10
|33
|14
|Newcastle United
|29
|-17
|31
|15
|Brentford
|29
|-13
|30
|16
|Leeds United
|30
|-33
|29
|17
|Everton
|27
|-18
|25
|18
|Watford
|29
|-26
|22
|19
|Burnley
|27
|-16
|21
|20
|Norwich City
|29
|-45
|17
