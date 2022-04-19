-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
5
-
Luis Díaz Goal
-
-
10
-
On: Jesse Lingard|Off: Paul Pogba
-
-
22
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Jadon Sancho|Off: Phil Jones
-
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Alcántara
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Díaz
- Mané
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz 5'
Goals 1
|
11 Mohamed Salah 22'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
- de Gea
- Maguire
- JonesOn: Jadon Sancho | Off: Phil Jones
- Lindelöf
- Dalot
- Matic
- PogbaOn: Jesse Lingard | Off: Paul Pogba
- Wan-Bissaka
- Elanga
- Fernandes
- Rashford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
45' 25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
10' 14 Jesse Lingard
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
Match Commentary
|45'
|Substitution, Manchester United. Jadon Sancho replaces Phil Jones.
|45'
|Second Half begins Liverpool 2, Manchester United 0.
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Liverpool 2, Manchester United 0.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LIV
|MAN
|1
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|0
|7
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
