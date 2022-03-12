  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 19
    • Luis Díaz Goal - Header
Brighton & Hove Albion Logo Brighton & Hove Albion BHA Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
BHA
4-2-3-1
LIV
4-3-3
BHA
4-2-3-1
  • 1Sánchez
  • 3Cucurella
  • 5Dunk
  • 34Veltman
  • 2Lamptey
  • 8Bissouma
  • 17Alzate
  • 11Trossard
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 20March
  • 9Maupay
No. Name
1 Robert Sánchez
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Lewis Dunk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Marc Cucurella
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Alexis Mac Allister
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Steven Alzate
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Yves Bissouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Solly March
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Tariq Lamptey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Leandro Trossard
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Neal Maupay
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Danny Welbeck
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Thomas McGill
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Enock Mwepu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
42 Marc Leonard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Shane Duffy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jakub Moder
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Pascal Groß
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Amex Stadium
  • ,
  • Falmer, England

Match Commentary

36' Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36' Foul by Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion).
34' Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match Stats

BHA
LIV

Possession

42% 58%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (1)
6 (4)
BHA LIV
6 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 3
3 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 28 +50 69
2 Liverpool 27 +51 63
3 Chelsea 27 +37 56
4 Arsenal 25 +12 48
5 Manchester United 28 +7 47
6 West Ham United 28 +11 45
7 Tottenham Hotspur 26 +8 45
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 +5 43
9 Aston Villa 27 +3 36
10 Southampton 28 -8 35
11 Crystal Palace 28 +1 33
12 Leicester City 25 -3 33
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 27 -6 33
14 Newcastle United 27 -15 31
15 Brentford 28 -15 27
16 Leeds United 28 -35 23
17 Everton 25 -18 22
18 Burnley 26 -14 21
19 Watford 28 -27 19
20 Norwich City 28 -44 17