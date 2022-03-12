Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
19
-
Luis Díaz Goal - Header
-
4-2-3-1
- Sánchez
- Cucurella
- Dunk
- Veltman
- Lamptey
- Bissouma
- Alzate
- Trossard
- Mac Allister
- March
- Maupay
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Solly March
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Enock Mwepu
Goals 0
|
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
|
42 Marc Leonard
Goals 0
|
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
|
24 Shane Duffy
Goals 0
|
15 Jakub Moder
Goals 0
|
13 Pascal Groß
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Keita
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Díaz
- Mané
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz 19'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Amex Stadium
-
,
-
Falmer, England
Match Commentary
|36'
|Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|36'
|Foul by Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion).
|34'
|Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
BHA
LIV
Possession
42% 58%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
6 (4)
|BHA
|LIV
|6
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|3
|3
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|28
|+50
|69
|2
|Liverpool
|27
|+51
|63
|3
|Chelsea
|27
|+37
|56
|4
|Arsenal
|25
|+12
|48
|5
|Manchester United
|28
|+7
|47
|6
|West Ham United
|28
|+11
|45
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|+8
|45
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|28
|+5
|43
|9
|Aston Villa
|27
|+3
|36
|10
|Southampton
|28
|-8
|35
|11
|Crystal Palace
|28
|+1
|33
|12
|Leicester City
|25
|-3
|33
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|-6
|33
|14
|Newcastle United
|27
|-15
|31
|15
|Brentford
|28
|-15
|27
|16
|Leeds United
|28
|-35
|23
|17
|Everton
|25
|-18
|22
|18
|Burnley
|26
|-14
|21
|19
|Watford
|28
|-27
|19
|20
|Norwich City
|28
|-44
|17
