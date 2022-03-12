Manchester United MAN
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Telles
- Maguire
- Varane
- Dalot
- Fred
- Matic
- Sancho
- Pogba
- Rashford
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Romero
- Reguilón
- Hojbjerg
- Bentancur
- Doherty
- Heung-Min
- Kulusevski
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Emerson
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
42 Harvey White
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|9'
|Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
|-
|First Half begins.
|-
|Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match Stats
MAN
TOT
Possession
50% 50%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
0 (0)
|MAN
|TOT
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|28
|+50
|69
|2
|Liverpool
|28
|+53
|66
|3
|Chelsea
|27
|+37
|56
|4
|Arsenal
|25
|+12
|48
|5
|Manchester United
|28
|+7
|47
|6
|West Ham United
|28
|+11
|45
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|+8
|45
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|28
|+5
|43
|9
|Aston Villa
|27
|+3
|36
|10
|Southampton
|28
|-8
|35
|11
|Crystal Palace
|28
|+1
|33
|12
|Leicester City
|25
|-3
|33
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|28
|-8
|33
|14
|Newcastle United
|27
|-15
|31
|15
|Brentford
|29
|-13
|30
|16
|Leeds United
|28
|-35
|23
|17
|Everton
|25
|-18
|22
|18
|Burnley
|27
|-16
|21
|19
|Watford
|28
|-27
|19
|20
|Norwich City
|28
|-44
|17
Premier League News
Eriksen stars, Toney strikes again as Brentford beat 10-man Burnley 2-0
Brentford edged closer to survival after a 2-0 win over Burnley in which Christian Eriksen starred and Ivan Toney scored again.
Luis Diaz eases Liverpool's Salah reliance as quadruple quest continues with Brighton win
Liverpool weren't planning to sign Luis Diaz until the summer, but his quick adjustment to his new club has boosted their hopes for this season.
Salah strikes as Liverpool cruise past Brighton
Mohamed Salah scores as Liverpool keep the pressure on Man City at the top of the Premier League.
Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah goals help Liverpool stroll past Brighton to close gap at top
Liverpool strolled to a comfortable 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich disqualfied by Premier League after UK government sanctions
The Premier League has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director at Chelsea, the league said on Saturday.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford should forget about summer exit - Ralf Rangnick
Ralf Rangnick has told Marcus Rashford to forget about the prospect of leaving Manchester United until at least the summer.