-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
27
-
Sadio Mané Goal
-
-
31
-
Kurt Zouma Yellow Card
-
-
34
-
Craig Dawson Yellow Card
-
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Konaté
- Alexander-Arnold
- Keita
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Díaz
- Mané
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané 27'
Goals 1
|
23 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
- Fabianski
- Cresswell
- Zouma
- Dawson
- Johnson
- Vlasic
- Lanzini
- Soucek
- Bowen
- Antonio
- Fornals
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
4 Kurt Zouma 31'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Craig Dawson 34'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Tomás Soucek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Alex Král
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
Match Commentary
|34'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
|33'
|Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah from a direct free kick.
|34'
|Craig Dawson (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LIV
|WHU
|1
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|3
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|27
|+47
|66
|2
|Liverpool
|26
|+50
|60
|3
|Chelsea
|26
|+35
|53
|4
|Manchester United
|27
|+10
|47
|5
|West Ham United
|27
|+12
|45
|6
|Arsenal
|24
|+11
|45
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|+3
|42
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|27
|+1
|40
|9
|Southampton
|27
|-7
|35
|10
|Crystal Palace
|28
|+1
|33
|11
|Aston Villa
|26
|0
|33
|12
|Leicester City
|25
|-3
|33
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|-6
|33
|14
|Newcastle United
|26
|-16
|28
|15
|Brentford
|28
|-15
|27
|16
|Leeds United
|27
|-32
|23
|17
|Everton
|24
|-13
|22
|18
|Burnley
|26
|-14
|21
|19
|Watford
|26
|-22
|19
|20
|Norwich City
|27
|-42
|17
Premier League News
Brentford's Ivan Toney nets club's first top-flight hat trick in 85 years vs. Norwich
Brentford dealt a hammer blow to Norwich City's hopes of escaping relegation from the Premier League as Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win.
Philippe Coutinho stars as Aston Villa thrash Southampton
Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho scored one and made another to help Aston Villa thrash Southampton 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
Zaha inspires Crystal Palace to victory at Wolves
Wilfried Zaha created the opener and then netted a penalty as Crystal Palace's excellent first half display saw them claim a deserved 2-0 away victo
Newcastle survive late Brighton onslaught to claim crucial win
Newcastle United withstood waves of attacks in an anxious second half to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2021-22
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions in 2021-22. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
Christian Pulisic scores as Chelsea cruise past Burnley amid potential sale
Four second-half goals, including a strike from Christian Pulisic, eased Chelsea to a 4-0 win over Burnley, ending a tumultuous week at the club.