  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 27
    • Sadio Mané Goal
  • 31
    • Kurt Zouma Yellow Card
  • 34
    • Craig Dawson Yellow Card
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV West Ham United WHU West Ham United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
LIV
4-3-3
WHU
4-4-2
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Konaté
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 8Keita
  • 3Fabinho
  • 14Henderson
  • 23Díaz
  • 10Mané
  • 11Salah
No. Name
1 Alisson
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Virgil van Dijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Ibrahima Konaté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Andy Robertson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Naby Keita
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jordan Henderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Sadio Mané  27'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mohamed Salah
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
67 Harvey Elliott
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 James Milner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62 Caoimhin Kelleher
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takumi Minamino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,
  • Liverpool, England

Match Commentary

34' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
33' Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah from a direct free kick.
34' Craig Dawson (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match Stats

LIV
WHU

Possession

75% 25%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (2)
4 (3)
LIV WHU
1 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 2
3 Corner Kicks 3
3 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 27 +47 66
2 Liverpool 26 +50 60
3 Chelsea 26 +35 53
4 Manchester United 27 +10 47
5 West Ham United 27 +12 45
6 Arsenal 24 +11 45
7 Tottenham Hotspur 25 +3 42
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 +1 40
9 Southampton 27 -7 35
10 Crystal Palace 28 +1 33
11 Aston Villa 26 0 33
12 Leicester City 25 -3 33
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 27 -6 33
14 Newcastle United 26 -16 28
15 Brentford 28 -15 27
16 Leeds United 27 -32 23
17 Everton 24 -13 22
18 Burnley 26 -14 21
19 Watford 26 -22 19
20 Norwich City 27 -42 17