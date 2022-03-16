-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
- Ramsdale
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- White
- Soares
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Martinelli
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
69 Zak Swanson
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Alcántara
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Díaz
- Diogo Jota
- Mané
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|25'
|Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).
|25'
|Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|23'
|Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|LIV
|4
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|29
|+50
|70
|2
|Liverpool
|28
|+53
|66
|3
|Chelsea
|28
|+38
|59
|4
|Arsenal
|26
|+14
|51
|5
|Manchester United
|29
|+8
|50
|6
|West Ham United
|29
|+12
|48
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|29
|+6
|46
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|+7
|45
|9
|Aston Villa
|28
|+2
|36
|10
|Southampton
|29
|-9
|35
|11
|Crystal Palace
|29
|+1
|34
|12
|Leicester City
|26
|-5
|33
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|28
|-8
|33
|14
|Newcastle United
|28
|-16
|31
|15
|Brentford
|29
|-13
|30
|16
|Leeds United
|29
|-34
|26
|17
|Everton
|26
|-19
|22
|18
|Watford
|29
|-26
|22
|19
|Burnley
|27
|-16
|21
|20
|Norwich City
|29
|-45
|17
