  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 27
    • Donny van de Beek Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Everton 0, Manchester City 0.
  • 57
    • Allan Yellow Card
  • 71
    • On: Dele Alli|Off: Donny van de Beek
  • 77
    • On: Demarai Gray|Off: Anthony Gordon
  • 77
    • On: Gabriel Jesus|Off: Raheem Sterling
  • 77
    • On: Riyad Mahrez|Off: Ilkay Gündogan
  • 82
    • Phil Foden Goal
  • 87
    • Ederson Yellow Card
  • 88
    • On: Anwar El Ghazi|Off: Alex Iwobi
  • 89
    • Phil Foden Yellow Card
  • 90+6
    • Dele Alli Yellow Card
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Everton 0, Manchester City 1.
Everton Logo Everton EVE Manchester City MNC Manchester City Logo
Tap an icon to see more
EVE
4-2-3-1
MNC
4-3-3
EVE
4-2-3-1
  • 1Pickford
  • 2Kenny
  • 5Keane
  • 4Holgate
  • 23Coleman
  • 16Doucouré
  • 6Allan
  • 24Gordon
    On: Demarai Gray | Off: Anthony Gordon
  • 30van de Beek
    On: Dele Alli | Off: Donny van de Beek
  • 17Iwobi
    On: Anwar El Ghazi | Off: Alex Iwobi
  • 7Richarlison
No. Name
1 Jordan Pickford
Saves 7
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Michael Keane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Mason Holgate
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Jonjoe Kenny
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Seamus Coleman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Donny van de Beek  27'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
71' 36  Dele Alli  90'+6'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Abdoulaye Doucouré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Allan  57'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Richarlison
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 7 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Anthony Gordon
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
77' 11  Demarai Gray
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
88' 34  Anwar El Ghazi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
14 Andros Townsend
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Jarrad Branthwaite
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Asmir Begovic
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Salomón Rondón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Nathan Patterson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Vitaliy Mykolenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Goodison Park
  • ,
  • Liverpool, England

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Everton 0, Manchester City 1.
90'+9' Second Half ends, Everton 0, Manchester City 1.
90'+9' Offside, Manchester City. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.

Match Stats

EVE
MNC

Possession

32% 68%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (2)
13 (8)
EVE MNC
7 Fouls 14
3 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
4 Offsides 2
3 Corner Kicks 4
7 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 27 +47 66
2 Liverpool 26 +50 60
3 Chelsea 25 +31 50
4 Manchester United 27 +10 47
5 Arsenal 24 +11 45
6 West Ham United 26 +11 42
7 Tottenham Hotspur 25 +3 42
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 +4 40
9 Southampton 26 -3 35
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 26 -5 33
11 Crystal Palace 27 -1 30
12 Aston Villa 25 -4 30
13 Leicester City 23 -6 27
14 Newcastle United 25 -17 25
15 Brentford 27 -17 24
16 Leeds United 26 -31 23
17 Everton 24 -13 22
18 Burnley 24 -8 21
19 Watford 26 -22 19
20 Norwich City 26 -40 17