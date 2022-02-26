Foden strikes late as Man City edge Everton
Manchester City edged to a late 1-0 victory over Everton on Saturday as they continued to set the pace at the top of the Premier League table.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 7
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Donny van de Beek 27'
Goals 0
71' 36 Dele Alli 90'+6'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Allan 57'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
77' 11 Demarai Gray
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
88' 34 Anwar El Ghazi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson 87'
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
77' 26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
77' 9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden 82' 89'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Everton 0, Manchester City 1.
|90'+9'
|Second Half ends, Everton 0, Manchester City 1.
|90'+9'
|Offside, Manchester City. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.
|EVE
|MNC
|7
|Fouls
|14
|3
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|2
|3
|Corner Kicks
|4
|7
|Saves
|2
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|27
|+47
|66
|2
|Liverpool
|26
|+50
|60
|3
|Chelsea
|25
|+31
|50
|4
|Manchester United
|27
|+10
|47
|5
|Arsenal
|24
|+11
|45
|6
|West Ham United
|26
|+11
|42
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|+3
|42
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|25
|+4
|40
|9
|Southampton
|26
|-3
|35
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|-5
|33
|11
|Crystal Palace
|27
|-1
|30
|12
|Aston Villa
|25
|-4
|30
|13
|Leicester City
|23
|-6
|27
|14
|Newcastle United
|25
|-17
|25
|15
|Brentford
|27
|-17
|24
|16
|Leeds United
|26
|-31
|23
|17
|Everton
|24
|-13
|22
|18
|Burnley
|24
|-8
|21
|19
|Watford
|26
|-22
|19
|20
|Norwich City
|26
|-40
|17
