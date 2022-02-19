-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
4
-
Dejan Kulusevski Goal
-
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Laporte
- Dias
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Foden
- Silva
- Sterling
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
48 Liam Delap
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
90 Romeo Lavia
Goals 0
|
87 James Mcatee
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Romero
- Sessegnon
- Hojbjerg
- Bentancur
- Emerson
- Heung-Min
- Kulusevski
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Emerson
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Dejan Kulusevski 4'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
42 Harvey White
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|7'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ben Davies.
|4'
|Goal! Manchester City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
|2'
|Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Ryan Sessegnon tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|TOT
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|25
|+47
|63
|2
|Liverpool
|25
|+44
|57
|3
|Chelsea
|25
|+31
|50
|4
|Manchester United
|25
|+8
|43
|5
|West Ham United
|26
|+11
|42
|6
|Arsenal
|23
|+10
|42
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|23
|+4
|37
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|22
|-1
|36
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|25
|-3
|33
|10
|Southampton
|25
|-5
|32
|11
|Leicester City
|22
|-5
|27
|12
|Aston Villa
|24
|-6
|27
|13
|Crystal Palace
|25
|-4
|26
|14
|Brentford
|26
|-15
|24
|15
|Leeds United
|23
|-19
|23
|16
|Everton
|23
|-12
|22
|17
|Newcastle United
|24
|-19
|22
|18
|Watford
|24
|-19
|18
|19
|Burnley
|22
|-9
|17
|20
|Norwich City
|25
|-38
|17
