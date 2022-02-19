  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 4
    • Dejan Kulusevski Goal
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
MNC
4-3-3
TOT
3-4-2-1
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 27Cancelo
  • 14Laporte
  • 3Dias
  • 2Walker
  • 8Gündogan
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 47Foden
  • 20Silva
  • 7Sterling
Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,
  • Manchester, England

Match Commentary

7' Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ben Davies.
4' Goal! Manchester City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
2' Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Ryan Sessegnon tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.

Match Stats

MNC
TOT

Possession

70% 30%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
1 (1)
MNC TOT
0 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 25 +47 63
2 Liverpool 25 +44 57
3 Chelsea 25 +31 50
4 Manchester United 25 +8 43
5 West Ham United 26 +11 42
6 Arsenal 23 +10 42
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 +4 37
8 Tottenham Hotspur 22 -1 36
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 25 -3 33
10 Southampton 25 -5 32
11 Leicester City 22 -5 27
12 Aston Villa 24 -6 27
13 Crystal Palace 25 -4 26
14 Brentford 26 -15 24
15 Leeds United 23 -19 23
16 Everton 23 -12 22
17 Newcastle United 24 -19 22
18 Watford 24 -19 18
19 Burnley 22 -9 17
20 Norwich City 25 -38 17